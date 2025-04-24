Siegenthaler Practices | NOTEBOOK

Siegenthaler Returns to Practice

Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, out since Feb. 4 with an undisclosed injury, joined his teammates for his first team practice session since suffering the injury.

Siegenthaler skated the entire 30 minutes of ice time and worked on a defense pairing with Simon Nemec, though it should be noted that there were some key defensive absences so his availability is unknown for Game 3 Friday night at Prudential Center.

"We’ll see where he’s at and continue to talk to him. Time is not exactly our friend right now," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I think he’s changed his mindset, as have we in terms of his preparation. We thought he was going to be a May type of timeline. We’re getting more aggressive with that now to push it given the circumstances."

Regardless of his status, the team was happy to have him back.

"It’s great to see him. It’s been a long time since he’s been with the group," Keefe said. "He’s skated by himself, but practice time is very limited this time of year. Last game without a couple of guys you realize depth becomes a factor. Getting a little more aggressive to get him out there with more guys and get him as many reps as we can."

"It’s good to have Siegenthaler back. We all loved it," captain Nico Hischier said. "It’s pretty impressive how much work he put in to be back and in this shape right now. It’s good to see."