Devils Close Out Road Schedule in Boston | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils will play their final regular-season road game on Tuesday in Boston, their first visit to face the Bruins this season. New Jersey is 22-16-2 away from Prudential Center this season and will look to add one more win to the mix.

The team will be without forward Paul Cotter for the final two games of the regular season. Cotter was suspended by the Department of Player Safety for his illegal check to the head on Islanders' Adam Pelech on Sunday afternoon. The Devils also recalled forward Mark McLaughlin for Utica and the 25-year-old made the trip with the club to Boston.

New Jersey already has its spot locked up in the post-season, set to begin their playoff run with a First Round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Devils close out their regular season on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings at home.

The Boston Bruins will conclude their regular season on Tuesday. It has been a dissapointing season for the Bruins, who have missed the playoffs and traded away their former captain Brad Marchand at the Trade Deadline.The Bruins, with their final game remaining, sit last in the Eastern Conference with just 75 points and 33 wins on the season.

Boston is 20-14-6 at home and concluded their road schedule with a 13-25-3 record.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: The Swissmen are getting the job done for the Devils recently. Nico Hischier has five points in his last five games (2g-3a) while Timo Meier paces the team most recently with three goals in his last five games.

Bruins: David Pastrnak constantly leads the way for the Bruins. He picked up another two points in Sunday's game to bring his season total to 104. Pastrnak has 15 points in his past five games.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, day-to-day)

Bruins: McAvoy (shoulder, IR), Kastelic (upper-body, done for season)

