Devils Close Out Road Schedule in Boston | PREVIEW

BOS NJD Preview April 15
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (41-32-7) vs. BOSTON BRUINS (33-39-9)

New Jersey play their final road game of the regular season in Boston on Tuesday night.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is presented by Ott, Shore and Co.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN 

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Player Interviews: Coming Soon!
Pre-Game Interview with Sheldon Keefe: Coming Soon!

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following Devils morning skate in Boston at 11:30 a.m. ET

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils will play their final regular-season road game on Tuesday in Boston, their first visit to face the Bruins this season. New Jersey is 22-16-2 away from Prudential Center this season and will look to add one more win to the mix.

The team will be without forward Paul Cotter for the final two games of the regular season. Cotter was suspended by the Department of Player Safety for his illegal check to the head on Islanders' Adam Pelech on Sunday afternoon. The Devils also recalled forward Mark McLaughlin for Utica and the 25-year-old made the trip with the club to Boston.

New Jersey already has its spot locked up in the post-season, set to begin their playoff run with a First Round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Devils close out their regular season on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings at home.

The Boston Bruins will conclude their regular season on Tuesday. It has been a dissapointing season for the Bruins, who have missed the playoffs and traded away their former captain Brad Marchand at the Trade Deadline.The Bruins, with their final game remaining, sit last in the Eastern Conference with just 75 points and 33 wins on the season.

Boston is 20-14-6 at home and concluded their road schedule with a 13-25-3 record.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: The Swissmen are getting the job done for the Devils recently. Nico Hischier has five points in his last five games (2g-3a) while Timo Meier paces the team most recently with three goals in his last five games.

Bruins: David Pastrnak constantly leads the way for the Bruins. He picked up another two points in Sunday's game to bring his season total to 104. Pastrnak has 15 points in his past five games.

INJURIES

Devils: J.Hughes (shoulder, LTIR), J.Siegenthaler (undisclosed, LTIR), D.Hamilton (undisclosed, day-to-day)

Bruins: McAvoy (shoulder, IR), Kastelic (upper-body, done for season)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BRUINS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Pastrnak, 42
Assists
Bratt, 67
Pastrnak, 62
Points
Bratt, 88
Pastrnak, 104

GAME NOTES

  • New Jersey has scored 58 power play goals this season, the most in a single season since 2008-09 for New Jersey.
  • Nico Hischier leads the team with four points (1g-3a) against Boston this season.
  • The Devils enter the game with the leagues third best power play, while the Bruins have the 22nd penalty kill, with a 76.5 percent success rate.

More News

Cotter Suspended Two Games | BLOG

Your Favorite Moments | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Squires Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Host Made in Jersey Night | RELEASE

McLaughlin Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Blanked by Isles in Penultimate Home Game | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Islanders 1, Devils 0

Devils Prospects Lose in Frozen Four Final | BLOG

Hamilton Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hamilton Could Be Ready for Playoffs | BLOG

Devils Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 4, Devils 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG

Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG

All-Time Devils' Greatest Games | STAN'S LISTS