Jack Hughes Named Devils King Clancy Nominee | BLOG

Devils center Jack Hughes has been nominated as the team’s representative for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is given annually to “the player who best exemplifies qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.” Hughes was also nominated in 2024 for the award.

Hughes has been an active member of the community since being selected by the Devils No. 1 overall in 2019. Among his many causes are contributions to youth hockey, access to hockey, hospital visits, growing the game and building the community.

Growing up in a hockey family, Hughes is passionate about the sport and ensuring kids have access to learning it. He knows firsthand how much this sport can change a person’s life and help someone grow by having a sense of community, discipline and fun.

That’s why Jack, along with his younger brother Luke, work so closely with Hockey in New Jersey (HNJ). Both were named the first official ambassadors for HNJ. The Hughes brothers help raise money via various functions that goes directly to the HNJ program and helps grow the sport in Newark and the surrounding areas.

“Jack Hughes embodies the values of commitment, leadership and community engagement,” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “His passion for hockey and dedication to making a difference in the lives of others makes them outstanding ambassadors for Hockey in New Jersey.”

HNJ, founded in 2003, sets out to inspire youth to develop life skills, succeed academically and create positive relationships through the sport of hockey. The organization provides free gear, ice time, coaching, life skills training and academic assistance for those aged 6-18.

Hughes and his brother pop in periodically throughout the year to different youth clinics and other events for surprise visits and on-ice sessions with the HNJ participants.

“Jake Hughes brings tremendous value to HNJ as our official ambassador,” Richard A. Giuditta, Jr. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hockey in New Jersey said last year. “His presence, with brother Luke, will continue to inspire our participants to reach their full potential.”

Hughes teamed up with Bauer for the past three years for a donation for HNJ. The program provided all new equipment to kids new to the sport. The event, held last year, helped kids get fitted properly with equipment including skates, shin pads, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, helmets and sticks.

While much of the above has been publicized, Hughes also makes community visits away from the cameras. His favorite place to drop in is the Ironbound Rink in Newark, which is home to HNJ. These are special moments intended only for Hughes and the kids to build a bond.

Hughes has also participated in other community programs and events, such as the Jersey Girls Hockey Club, the Devils Youth Foundation and hospital visits.

The award winner is chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.