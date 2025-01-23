Devils Win But Markstrom Leaves Game | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils snapped a four-game winless streak but lost goaltender Jacob Markstrom in the process following a 5-1 victory against Boston at Prudential Center Wednesday night.
Boston’s Justin Brazeau lost his edge and collided with Markstrom, who seemed to twist his left leg in the process. Markstrom required help off the ice while testing the mobility of his leg. Markstrom did not return in the game. (Injury update here)
Goalie Jake Allen came in cold, but he picked up his first win since Nov. 23 at Washington. He stopped all 16 shots he faced. Allen denied David Pastrnak, a 60-goal scorer, minutes after entering the game. He made a split toe save on Oliver Wahlstrom and robbed Charlie Coyle on a breakaway as well during the game.
"Tremendous job by our whole group continuing to play," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the injury. "Marky has been so important for our team. It could have been a real drain on the energy of the group. Guys didn't let it be. That was really great to see."
"It's tough to see. As a goalie as soon as I saw it, I started getting my stuff on," Allen said. "Everyone stepped up. That's what happens when guys are out of the lineup."
Devils forward Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the game while Dougie Hamilton, Stefan Noesen and Nico Hischier each added a power-play goal for New Jersey. The Devils 3 for 7 on the evening.
"Special teams changes games," Hamilton said. "A couple PP goals changes the game. Today it was 1-1 and we get the lead for the power play. It's as simple as that. We're able to play with the lead. Little things, it changes the game."
Morgan Geekie scored the lone goal for Boston.