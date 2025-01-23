Devils Win But Markstrom Leaves Game | GAME STORY

Devils best the Bruins, 5-1, but Markstrom leaves with an injury

BOSNJDGameStory
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils snapped a four-game winless streak but lost goaltender Jacob Markstrom in the process following a 5-1 victory against Boston at Prudential Center Wednesday night.

Boston’s Justin Brazeau lost his edge and collided with Markstrom, who seemed to twist his left leg in the process. Markstrom required help off the ice while testing the mobility of his leg. Markstrom did not return in the game. (Injury update here)

Goalie Jake Allen came in cold, but he picked up his first win since Nov. 23 at Washington. He stopped all 16 shots he faced. Allen denied David Pastrnak, a 60-goal scorer, minutes after entering the game. He made a split toe save on Oliver Wahlstrom and robbed Charlie Coyle on a breakaway as well during the game.

"Tremendous job by our whole group continuing to play," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the injury. "Marky has been so important for our team. It could have been a real drain on the energy of the group. Guys didn't let it be. That was really great to see."

"It's tough to see. As a goalie as soon as I saw it, I started getting my stuff on," Allen said. "Everyone stepped up. That's what happens when guys are out of the lineup."

Devils forward Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the game while Dougie Hamilton, Stefan Noesen and Nico Hischier each added a power-play goal for New Jersey. The Devils 3 for 7 on the evening.

"Special teams changes games," Hamilton said. "A couple PP goals changes the game. Today it was 1-1 and we get the lead for the power play. It's as simple as that. We're able to play with the lead. Little things, it changes the game."

Morgan Geekie scored the lone goal for Boston.

The Devils offense comes alive against Boston as they defeat the Bruins 5-1.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Allen | Hamilton | Mercer

Here are some observations from the game:

• Mercer’s two goals were very indicative of being rewarded for his efforts. On the first, the Bruins turned the puck over just inside their own blue line. Mercer pounced and made a nice move to get free, but he put a shot over the crossbar. Mercer would find the puck again just above the crease and scored on a spinning shot on a bouncing puck that found its way into the net.

On his second goal, Mercer found some space atop the crease in the slot. Justin Dowling made a nice cross-ice feed that Mercer finished with a nice snap shot.

The new trio of Mercer, Meier and Dowling combined for two goals and five points.

"They were tremendous tonight," Keefe said. "The two goals were terrific, but those guys had a lot of great shifts. I thought Meier and Mercer had their best games in a long time. It was important for me to try to boost the third group. Having Timo there was a big part of it."

• Sometimes you get the bounces, sometimes you don’t. The Devils haven’t been getting the bounces of late. But against the Bruins, luck finally went their way, and at the perfect time. While on a power play, Nico Hischier’s attempted pass hit the skate of Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov and went right to Stefan Noesen at the side of the post. Noesen was able to tuck the puck into the net by banking it off the skate of goalie Jeremy Swayman. Right place, right time, right finish.

• Jack Hughes had one of his best shifts of the game halfway through the second period. He jumped on the ice for a change and didn’t leave until 1:54 minutes later. In fact, he stayed on the ice through three line changes. He started with Mercer and Timo Meier, stayed on with Hischier and Jesper Bratt and stayed on again with Paul Cotter and Stefan Noesen.

Hughes refused to leave the ice, and for good reason. The Devils held the puck in the offensive zone for nearly that entire time. In that span they recorded six shots and hit one post. Jack could smell blood in the Bruins and his killer instinct and great conditioning allowed him to make the most of the situation.

"That was our best sequence of time since before Christmas. Shift over shift, I think we got three or four full line changes," Keefe said. "Dowling, Meier, Mercer line started that sequences and ended up finishing the sequence."

• Devils forward Jesper Bratt turned the puck over in his own zone in the first period and it led to the Bruins’ first goal. He would make up for that mistake with a sick pass through the Bruins’ PK box to Hamilton for the one-timer power-play goal.

• The Devils played the game without forward Ondrej Palat, who was held out due to illness.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a two-game road trip starting Saturday in Montreal. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

