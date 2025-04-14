Cotter Suspended Two Games | BLOG

Cotter will be eligible to return for the first game of the playoffs

GettyImages-2209548621
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils forward Paul Cotter has been suspended for two games, without pay, following a ruling by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. The suspension stems from an incident in Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders, during which Cotter was assessed a match penalty at 5:57 of the second period.

Under the terms of the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Cotter will forfeit $8,072.92 in salary, which will be donated to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. The league’s full explanation of the decision, including video, can be found here.

Cotter will be eligible to return to the Devils lineup following the completion of his two-game suspension, coinciding with the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

More News

Devils Close Out Road Schedule in Boston | PREVIEW

Your Favorite Moments | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Squires Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Host Made in Jersey Night | RELEASE

McLaughlin Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Blanked by Isles in Penultimate Home Game | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Islanders 1, Devils 0

Devils Prospects Lose in Frozen Four Final | BLOG

Hamilton Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hamilton Could Be Ready for Playoffs | BLOG

Devils Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 4, Devils 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG

Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG

All-Time Devils' Greatest Games | STAN'S LISTS