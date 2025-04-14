Cotter Suspended Two Games | BLOG

Devils forward Paul Cotter has been suspended for two games, without pay, following a ruling by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. The suspension stems from an incident in Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders, during which Cotter was assessed a match penalty at 5:57 of the second period.

Under the terms of the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Cotter will forfeit $8,072.92 in salary, which will be donated to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. The league’s full explanation of the decision, including video, can be found here.

Cotter will be eligible to return to the Devils lineup following the completion of his two-game suspension, coinciding with the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.