Devils Rout Sharks to Open West Coast Swing | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• It was an emotional game for Timo Meier. Tonight’s game marked the first time Meier had played in the SAP Center since he was traded last season to New Jersey – nearly a year to the day. He admitted how special it was to return to his former home, even hitting up his old coffee spot and running through the memories in his mind.

So, it wasn’t surprising that Meier had a little extra juice for the game. It was on display for New Jersey on the club’s opening goal of the game. On the play, Meier had the puck behind his own net. He threw the puck around the boards to get it out of the zone before jumping up on the play. Thanks to his hustle, Meier was able to join Bratt to create a 2-on-1 chance for the Devils. After receiving the puck from Bratt, Meier drew in the San Jose defender, Mario Ferraro, before feeding the puck back to Bratt for the tap-in goal. Meier would pick up another assist in the third period on Miller's goal.

"I’m happy we won," Meier said. "Before the game was emotions, but once you go out there it’s all business. It was nice to get those two points."

Meier even scored (momentarily) on the power play in the second period. He took a pass from Ondrej Palat, who was below the goal line. Meier, who was in the near circle, went far side with a wicked shot for the tally. However, after a coach’s challenge the goal was waved off due to the play being offside. It was a shame because Meier deserved to have that goal in a triumphant return.

“I’m a little disappointed we went offside on his goal," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "He had a good night. He had a great play on a couple of goals. That’s what we need down the stretch. We need guys to produce.

“He enjoyed his time here. I think he wanted to play well and I thought he gave us a really good game.”

• The turning point in the game occurred early in the second period. After a Devils turnover in the defensive zone, San Jose’s Alexander Barbanov had a point-blank chance from the top of the crease. Goalie Nico Daws was squared and in position to make the save. It was a 1-0 game at the time. A mere seconds later Bratt would score to tie the game. So instead of 2-0 Sharks, it was 1-1. Daws made a game-saving (perhaps season-saving) stop.

• Jack Hughes showed what makes him such a special player when he scored his 19th goal of the season. He intercepted a D-to-D pass in the defensive zone and headed up ice to score on a breakaway. Hughes showed his hockey IQ to read the play. Then great stick coordination to intercept. The skating and speed allowed him to get in on goal all alone. And the nasty hands and flick of the wrists to beat goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen for the goal. He finished with three points (1g-2a) on the night.

• Speaking of Jack, it’s worth noting his efforts on the Devils’ disallowed power-play goal. Hughes was on the ice for the entirety of the first power-play unit. When that unit went to the bench to make a change for the second unit, Hughes stayed on the ice. His efforts with the second power-play unit would eventually lead to Meier scoring (though the goal was disallowed after the fact). Still, you love to see Hughes refusing to get off the ice and the determination to make a difference.

• Bahl’s first goal of the season was big for many reasons. For one, it’s great for him and his confidence. For another, it came after the Devils had a goal disallowed. Bahl’s booming slapper re-established the two-goal lead the Devils had just vanquished. It also gave the Devils much needed breathing room.

“I was hiding off the backside and I knew Nico could find me there,” Bahl said. “Then just grip it and rip it.”

• Devils captain Nico Hischier collected four points on a goal and three assists in the game. His third assist was also his 200th career helper. The four points tied a career high for Hischier (Feb. 18, 2023 vs. Pittsburgh).

• Former Shark Chris Tierney picked up an assist in the game against his old squad.

• Former Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood started against his former squad. He stopped all 13 shots he faced. But left the game late in the first period and did not return.