Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers | GAME STORY

NEW YORK, N.Y. - In the Devils third preseason game of the 2023-24 season, New Jersey picked up a 3-2 win over their Hudson River Rivals, the New York Rangers. Tyler Toffoli, Jesper Bratt, and Michael McLeod scored for the Devils.

“I thought the effort was good,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff explained following the game. “It was a competitive game. I thought a real good first period, I thought (we) started the second ok, and then the Rangers took over for 12, 13 minutes. I thought the last 5-6 (minutes of the second) was good. Then I thought the third period I thought we played well. Left a lot of chances out there but we expected a push. I thought we saw the best of them in the second period.”

New Jersey came out strong against the Rangers, as they brought energy and speed from puck drop. When Mika Zibanejad went to the box for interference just over three minutes into the game, both power play units found scoring opportunities that were turned away by Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Through the first six minutes, the Devils had a 8-0 shot advantage.

Later in the first, the Devils struggled with their passes and breakouts as the Rangers put on the pressure. However, with just over a minute left in the first period, Tyler Toffoli’s shot deflected off Shesterkin and found the back of the net, giving the Devils a 1-0 lead.

10 seconds later, Shesterkin redeemed himself with a big glove save on Simon Nemec’s shot. Nemec, in his second preseason game, continues to show the offensive side of his game, after picking up a primary assist on Toffoli’s goal.

“I think I felt better than in Montreal and I still think I can play better,” Nemec shared following the game. “I think I’m a little bit more offensive defenseman than defensive. I think I had a couple good looks.”

Four minutes into the second period, the post became Akira Schmid’s best friend as a shot by Will Cuylle hit the post and saved the Devils goaltender. Bahl’s physicality in front of the net against Nick Bonino was called for interference five and a half minutes into the second period. The Devils killed off the penalty and saw several saves by Schmid to keep the Rangers off the board.

Halfway through the middle frame the Devils switched goaltenders with Erik Kallgren replacing Akira Schmid. Right after the Devils goaltending switch, the Rangers tied things up with Erik Gustafsson’s goal.

The Devils had another power play opportunity late in the second period when Chris Kreider was sent off for interference; however, New Jersey couldn't convert on any of their three chances. In the final mintue of the period, Alexis Lafreniere and Simon Nemec were sent off for fighting and it was time for some 4-on-4 hockey to end the second and start the third period.

The Rangers made a goaltending change to start the third period with Louis Domingue replacing Shesterkin. 25 seconds into the third period, Kevin Bahl's feed to Jesper Bratt set up the Devils forward perfectly to score and give the Devils a 2-1 lead. New Jersey scored on the first shot Louis Domingue faced, just as the Rangers did the same to Kallgren.

As the Rangers were pressing to find a tying goal, Michael McLeod's goal in the final minute and a half helped extend the Devils lead. However, with 34 seconds left in the third, Brennan Othmannn's goal would bring this game within one. The Rangers weren't able to find the equalizer in the final seconds and New Jersey picked up the win.