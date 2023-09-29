News Feed

Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE
Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK

Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK
Former Devil Cory Schneider Announces Retirement | BLOG

Cory Schneider Announces Retirement 
Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY

Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY
GAME STORY: Devils at Canadiens 9/25/23

Hughes Has 3-Point Night in 4-2 Win in Montreal | GAME STORY
Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE

Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE
Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP

Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP
Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp | NOTEBOOK

Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp
Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp
Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP

Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP
Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE
Devils Training Camp is Underway

Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK
Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster | RELEASE

Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster
Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number' | FEATURE

Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number'
Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE
Clarke Feature

Clarke Has Eyes on the NHL | FEATURE
GAME STORY vs. Bruins 9/18/23

Devils Rally to End Challenge with Win | GAME STORY
Devils vs. Sabres Game Story 9/16/23

Devils Drop 4-2 Contest to Host Buffalo | GAME STORY

Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers | GAME STORY

The Devils saw goals from Toffoli, Bratt, and McLeod to seal the 3-2 win

GamePhoto 9.28.23
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW YORK, N.Y. - In the Devils third preseason game of the 2023-24 season, New Jersey picked up a 3-2 win over their Hudson River Rivals, the New York Rangers. Tyler Toffoli, Jesper Bratt, and Michael McLeod scored for the Devils.

“I thought the effort was good,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff explained following the game. “It was a competitive game. I thought a real good first period, I thought (we) started the second ok, and then the Rangers took over for 12, 13 minutes. I thought the last 5-6 (minutes of the second) was good. Then I thought the third period I thought we played well. Left a lot of chances out there but we expected a push. I thought we saw the best of them in the second period.”

New Jersey came out strong against the Rangers, as they brought energy and speed from puck drop. When Mika Zibanejad went to the box for interference just over three minutes into the game, both power play units found scoring opportunities that were turned away by Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Through the first six minutes, the Devils had a 8-0 shot advantage.

Later in the first, the Devils struggled with their passes and breakouts as the Rangers put on the pressure. However, with just over a minute left in the first period, Tyler Toffoli’s shot deflected off Shesterkin and found the back of the net, giving the Devils a 1-0 lead.

10 seconds later, Shesterkin redeemed himself with a big glove save on Simon Nemec’s shot. Nemec, in his second preseason game, continues to show the offensive side of his game, after picking up a primary assist on Toffoli’s goal.

“I think I felt better than in Montreal and I still think I can play better,” Nemec shared following the game. “I think I’m a little bit more offensive defenseman than defensive. I think I had a couple good looks.”

Four minutes into the second period, the post became Akira Schmid’s best friend as a shot by Will Cuylle hit the post and saved the Devils goaltender. Bahl’s physicality in front of the net against Nick Bonino was called for interference five and a half minutes into the second period. The Devils killed off the penalty and saw several saves by Schmid to keep the Rangers off the board.

Halfway through the middle frame the Devils switched goaltenders with Erik Kallgren replacing Akira Schmid. Right after the Devils goaltending switch, the Rangers tied things up with Erik Gustafsson’s goal.

The Devils had another power play opportunity late in the second period when Chris Kreider was sent off for interference; however, New Jersey couldn't convert on any of their three chances. In the final mintue of the period, Alexis Lafreniere and Simon Nemec were sent off for fighting and it was time for some 4-on-4 hockey to end the second and start the third period.

The Rangers made a goaltending change to start the third period with Louis Domingue replacing Shesterkin. 25 seconds into the third period, Kevin Bahl's feed to Jesper Bratt set up the Devils forward perfectly to score and give the Devils a 2-1 lead. New Jersey scored on the first shot Louis Domingue faced, just as the Rangers did the same to Kallgren.

As the Rangers were pressing to find a tying goal, Michael McLeod's goal in the final minute and a half helped extend the Devils lead. However, with 34 seconds left in the third, Brennan Othmannn's goal would bring this game within one. The Rangers weren't able to find the equalizer in the final seconds and New Jersey picked up the win.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers this Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. You can watch on NewJerseyDevils.com or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

Here are some observations from the game:

  • The Devils top line of Tyler Toffoli, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt was an exciting one as both Toffoli and Bratt scored and Hughes picked up an assist. After the game, Bratt shared how much fun it was to play with those 'two amazing players' and expects them to continue to stand out with more time together. Bratt also felt their combined speed and awareness helped them stay connected. 
“First of all, I think it’s our speed,” Bratt continued. “Our awareness to turn quick and go the other way and create chances when a team is not ready. I think we’re three very skilled guys that know how to find those open areas and I think that’s why we were successful.”
  • Power Play Chances: The Devils had two power plays in the game, and even though they weren't able to score, they generated eight shots. The first power play unit consisted of Luke Hughes, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Tyler Toffoli and Nolan Foote while the second unit had Graeme Clarke, Simon Nemec, Shane Bowers, Justin Dowling, and Tyce Thompson.
  • Penalty Kill Success: New Jersey was able to kill off all three penalties the Devils had in the game. In New York's first power play, the Rangers had three shots on goal while the Devils held them to only one shot in the second. The Rangers had zero shots on their third power play.
  • The Devils split time between goaltenders Akira Schmid and Erik Kallgren with the former starting the game. Schmid played 29 minutes and 20 seconds and stopped all 21 shots he faced.
"It’s a great place to play, great team to play,” Schmid said following the game. “I think first preseason game to now already (a) big step from pace wise. Obviously I just want to get the reps in and get ready for the year.”

Kallgren played the remaining 30 minutes and finished the night with 19 saves on 21 shots.

“I thought he played great,” Bratt said on Kallgren. “Obviously the first goal was a great shot and he came right from sitting on the bench for awhile but overall he had some key saves. He kept us in the game the whole time, really came up strong when we needed him. Great game by him too, I know it’s not easy to just jump in the game like that so great performance.”
GAME DAY