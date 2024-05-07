Devils Hold 10th Overall Pick of 2024 Draft | BLOG

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils will have the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The order of the first 16 selections were finalized on Tuesday night after the completion of the Draft Lottery.

"Having the tenth overall pick in this upcoming draft gives us many options this off-season," General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said after the results were revealed. "We have the opportunity to select a really good young player that our scouting staff likes. Or it can be another bullet in my holster to utilize if a deal presents itself."

The San Jose Sharks, who had the best odds (25.5%), remained in the top spot and will pick 1st overall. It is the first time in franchise history that San Jose will pick first.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas over two days with the first round on June 28 and rounds 2 through 7 on June 29.

