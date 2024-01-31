Devils, Prudential Center Announce Clover Sport Partnership | RELEASE 

Innovative point-of-sale software to be used at concession stands throughout the arena to streamline the purchasing experience

release clover sport devils pru

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today a multi-year partnership to utilize Clover® Sport, which combines leading point-of-sale hardware and software with robust back-office management tools, that will further enhance fan experiences and optimize food and beverage operations throughout Prudential Center.

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center will leverage Clover Sport as the venue’s fully integrated commerce operating system. The use of more than 300 Clover devices at concession stands throughout the arena, including cashless and touchless capabilities, will streamline the purchasing experience for fans attending Devils home games and other events.

“We are excited to introduce Clover Sport at concession stands throughout Prudential Center,” said Sasha Puric, Chief Technology Officer, HBSE. “Improving our technology and creating a more convenient checkout experience for our fans is of top priority and Clover Sport will be one of the enablers to help us reach that goal.”

“Today’s fans expect digital, mobile, and self-service purchasing options when attending a hockey game, a concert, or a show,” said Sandeep Bhanote, Vice President and General Manager, Clover Sport. “We’re proud to partner with Prudential Center, providing Devils fans more ways to pay and speeding checkout times so they can spend less time in line and more time watching their team on the ice.”

Clover Sport enables arenas, stadiums and entertainment venues of all sizes to deliver next generation fan experiences and foodservice operations. By integrating point-of-sale hardware with specialized software and services, Clover Sport helps venues enable faster, more convenient purchasing experiences that seamlessly integrate with back-of-house operations. Fans enjoy shorter queue lines, while operators gain access to real-time data and reporting that can be leveraged to optimize operations and increase profitability.

Prudential Center is one of more than 300 sports entertainment venues using Clover Sport to power stadium operations, including more than 50 major sporting venues in the U.S.

More News

Devils Host Black History Night | RELEASE 

Bratt Replaces Hughes in All-Star Game | BLOG 

Devils Re-Assign 3 Players | BLOG

Despite Late Surge, Devils Fall Short to Lightning | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 6

Devils Unveil Stadium Series Jersey | BLOG

Devils Practice in Tampa on Friday | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fall Behind Early, Lose to Hurricanes in Carolina | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Hurricanes 3

Devils Claim DeSimone off Waivers | BLOG 

All Swept Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Dowling, Misyul Recalled from AHL | BLOG

Palat Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Statement on McLeod and Foote | BLOG

Devils Curling and Casino Event Gives Back a Record Amount | FEATURE 

Deal with the Devil(s) | FEATURE

Fitzgerald Talks Trades, State of Team, More | FEATURE 

New Jersey Devils and Tom Fitzgerald Agree to Multi-Year Extension | RELEASE