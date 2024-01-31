Devils, Prudential Center Announce Clover Sport Partnership | RELEASE 

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today a multi-year partnership to utilize Clover® Sport, which combines leading point-of-sale hardware and software with robust back-office management tools, that will further enhance fan experiences and optimize food and beverage operations throughout Prudential Center.

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center will leverage Clover Sport as the venue’s fully integrated commerce operating system. The use of more than 300 Clover devices at concession stands throughout the arena, including cashless and touchless capabilities, will streamline the purchasing experience for fans attending Devils home games and other events.

“We are excited to introduce Clover Sport at concession stands throughout Prudential Center,” said Sasha Puric, Chief Technology Officer, HBSE. “Improving our technology and creating a more convenient checkout experience for our fans is of top priority and Clover Sport will be one of the enablers to help us reach that goal.”

“Today’s fans expect digital, mobile, and self-service purchasing options when attending a hockey game, a concert, or a show,” said Sandeep Bhanote, Vice President and General Manager, Clover Sport. “We’re proud to partner with Prudential Center, providing Devils fans more ways to pay and speeding checkout times so they can spend less time in line and more time watching their team on the ice.”

Clover Sport enables arenas, stadiums and entertainment venues of all sizes to deliver next generation fan experiences and foodservice operations. By integrating point-of-sale hardware with specialized software and services, Clover Sport helps venues enable faster, more convenient purchasing experiences that seamlessly integrate with back-of-house operations. Fans enjoy shorter queue lines, while operators gain access to real-time data and reporting that can be leveraged to optimize operations and increase profitability.

Prudential Center is one of more than 300 sports entertainment venues using Clover Sport to power stadium operations, including more than 50 major sporting venues in the U.S.