Devils, Bouncing Souls are Jersey Institutions | FEATURE

In the early 2000s, the New Jersey Devils adopted a new goal song. The song, “Ole,” was performed by the New Brunswick, New Jersey punk band The Bouncing Souls. With it's powerful melodic chants and high-paced energetic riffs,

When Pete Steinkopf, an original founding member and the group’s lead guitarist, found out, he and a group of friends started attending games. And soon, a fandom was born.

“It was a fun thing to do,” Steinkopf said. “I was never super into sports like a fanatic. I liked soccer and hockey the most. But there’s something about the energy of a hockey game. The energy in the building is always so cool.”

Soon, Steinkopf would become a full-blown Devils fan. And part of the reason was because the Devils were Jersey’s team.

“We don’t get a lot of love in New Jersey,” he said. “All the teams of other sports play in New Jersey but are New York teams. The New York Giants, New York Jets, they play in New Jersey. But call themselves New York.

“But the Devils, they are Jersey. I back the Devils because they own New Jersey. It’s rad.”

Steinkopf’s passion for the Devils has been reignited recently. Thanks in part to his prodigy.

“What re-sparked the whole thing is my 6-year-old son got really into hockey,” said Steinkopf, who has also produced music for the past 20-plus years. “We started going to Devils games over the past couple of years together. That made it super fun again to go with my kid.

“He’s super into hockey. We play hockey at home a little bit and he loves the Devils. Running around the house and playing outside in the street with hockey sticks.”

Steinkopf and his son will be attending Saturday's game against Dallas, which is when the Devils will host Jersey Rocks at Prudential Center, embracing New Jersey musical artists and celebrating Prudential's 150th anniversary. (You can get your tickets here).

The Bouncing Souls have been playing music together since the late ‘80s and show no signs of slowing down. The band, which has 12 studio albums, is releasing a new single, “All the Way,” in April.

And after playing music together for nearly four decades, Steinkopf still has to pinch himself.

“Every day when we get something cool going on, I feel so lucky to do this,” he said. “And I get to do it with my best friends, too.”

Just like the Devils are Jersey’s team, the Bouncing Souls are a Jersey band through and through. In fact, every summer they put on a concert called ‘Stoked for the Summer,’ which features local Jersey bands playing at the Stone Pony Summer Stage at Asbury Park.

“Every summer we do our own big hometown show,” Steinkopf said. “Been doing it for seven years now. Our big hometown summer party. I look forward to it every year at the Jersey Shore.

“We love doing a big local show. Our friends and family can come get together and hang out. It becomes a big party, get-together for everybody.”

The show is a lot of fun and a good excuse for friends and family to be together. The same can be said of the Devils, which allows for father and son to enjoy games together. And for Steinkopf, he gets to see the sport through the youthful enthusiasm of his son.

“It’s so much fun seeing it through their eyes,” Steinkopf said. “It’s like Christmas.”