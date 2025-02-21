Devils, Hockey Shape Jay Weinberg's Youth | FEATURE

Family Bond

Jay wasn’t the only one of the Weinberg family to become instantly hooked on hockey. His parents and sister also become supporters of the Black and Red. And soon, the team would become a rallying point for the crew.

Jay was a member of traveling hockey teams. He and his sister, Ali, were in school and dedicated students. His mother ran the household. And his father, Max, toured with the E Street Band while also fronting the house band for the Late Night with Conan O’Brien show.

While each member of the family had their own individual focuses and hectic schedules, the one thing they had in common was the New Jersey Devils. It was the unifying entity.

“We had many things, as families do, that monopolize our time,” Jay said. “But being Devils fans and having something we made time for in our family life, that was like our moment to do this together. We’re all focused on one thing. That was huge for us.”

The Weinbergs purchased season tickets and attended every home game for the next several seasons. Weinberg’s mom would pick him and his sister up after school and drive up the turnpike to the arena. Their father would finish his gig in New York with the Conan O’Brien show and head to the arena. They would all meet ahead of puck drop.

“It was the thing that we all made a concerted effort, and that we really enjoyed,” Jay said. “It didn’t exhaust us. Hockey became our life.”

They also made a few trips into enemy territory, particularly in the playoffs. During the 2000 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Weinbergs traveled to Toronto for the second round matchup against the Maple Leafs. But what really stands out to Weinberg was attending Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in Philadelphia that same year.

The Devils trailed the series 3-1, but rallied to force a Game 7. The entire Weinberg family traveled down I-95 for the showdown.

“I remember going down to Philadelphia wearing my bright red Devils jersey, going into enemy territory,” Jay recalled. “To this day that takes guts being the supporter of the visiting team. But back in 2000, it was even more hardcore. It was legit scary. I remember having many things I can’t repeat in this interview being yelled at me even as a kid, as a 9-year-old kid.”

That 9-year-old kid would have the last laugh. New Jersey would win that game, 2-1, with the highlight being a Scott Stevens hit on Eric Lindros that knocked him out of the game, and was coincidentally his final game as a Flyer.

“As fans it was so gnarly. I’ll never forget the joy that we felt of ‘oh my God, can you believe that this team really did it? Beat the Flyers,’” he said. “It was after overcoming that 3-1 deficit that I knew this Stanley Cup was the Devils.”

Jay and his family were in the building for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against Dallas, hoping to see the club lift the Cup on home ice. However, Mike Modano’s triple OT winner denied them of that chance.

“I remember staying so late because the game went to triple overtime,” he said. “I remember thinking just one more goal. The Devils can win the Cup right here, right now. For Mike Modano to score that triple overtime winner was a dagger.”

Two days later, Jay would fight through another long night. But this time, it was Jason Arnott scoring in double overtime to secure New Jersey’s second championship in franchise history. A title that capped off the family’s first full season as fans.

“That was huge. I have such fond memories,” he smiled. “My first full year of being a Devils fan, we were very privileged of being Devils fans at that time. But my God, anybody out there that remembers that run remembers that it was really, really special.”

The team wasn’t the only thing special about that year. The family’s bond was also strengthened from the sport. For the Weinbergs, the Devils were more than hockey. It was a family rallying cry.

“That was our family’s first obsession together. It really made us rally around a common interest unlike anything we had before or since,” Jay said. “We owe a lot to the Devils for giving us that inspiration and that familial bond that we wouldn’t have had otherwise.”