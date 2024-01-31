Devils Host Black History Night | RELEASE 

The New Jersey Devils will host their annual Black History Celebration Night on February 6, 2024, when they face off against the Colorado Avalanche for a 7:30 PM contest at Prudential Center. The Devils will celebrate Black History Month in conjunction with PeduL as the first-ever title sponsor of the celebration night consisting of custom designed jerseys, in-game branding and activations. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a mini helmet courtesy of Prudential for the club’s fourth Hockey Is for Everyone game of the season.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Black History Celebration Night presented by PeduL were custom designed by local artist, Doune Clermont, from Jersey City, New Jersey. Born in Haiti and inspired by Black female artists and traditional Haitian paintings, Doune designed the custom jersey to honor the unsung heroes of everyday life who serve as inspiration for prominent Black leaders – historical political figures, artists, writers, or scholars – each contributing significantly to the progress of Black people in America. In their words:

“The portrayed figures include: Grandmothers tending to the children of political leaders during meetings. Siblings who inspired Black writers to persist in challenging racism through essays and novels. Fathers and mothers who motivated their children to pursue dreams, whether in music or breaking barriers in sports. Ministers also played a significant role in shaping their values and commitment to civil rights.

The color palette deliberately reflects the significance of Juneteenth and Blackness. Red symbolizes the blood of ancestors, a poignant reminder of resilience and sacrifice. Black, which I chose to represent historical ethnicity, is a visual link to the legacy that has shaped generations. Green represents fertile land. Together, these colors weave a narrative that embraces the web of Blackness, acknowledging the triumphs and tribulations that define this rich history. I hope to present a tribute and a reminder that history is not just confined to the pages of books but lives on, beautifully and boldly, in the threads we wear.”

The custom designed jerseys available to wear during player arrivals will be auctioned between February 6 and February 13, with proceeds benefiting Newark Emergency Services for Families. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

Prior to the game, there will be a panel and networking event in the Prudential Lounge that will be moderated by Brielle Lewis, Director of Corporate Sponsorship Strategy for Prudential Financial. Brielle will be joined by Prudential Financial and New Jersey Devils directors of social media, alongside two additional experts in the space, where they will discuss valuable tips for social media strategy.

PeduL this season has received helmet brand for Devils road games courtesy of Prudential Financial. Chisa Egbelu, CEO and Co-Founder of PeduL, will be featured in multiple content pieces throughout the night including the radio intermission report and an interview with Devils/NJD.tv reporter Catherine Bogart during the second intermission. Chisa will also be a guest on the MSG pregame show with Erika Wachter and Bryce Salvador on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

“This evening is a dream come true and an emblem of hope and inspiration to our startup peers throughout the community,” said Egbelu, CEO and Co-Founder of PeduL. “We are so proud to be a partner of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential, and the support that both of these organizations have provided has been life-changing. I'm so glad that it gets to be on display for everyone to see.”

In honor of the Devils’ Black History Celebration Night, the National Anthem will be sung by Arlette, who is celebrating 25 years as the Devils’ beloved singer of the National Anthem. In addition, a feature video highlighting Arlette’s career will be shared in-game and on social channels. In-game activations include recognizing networking event attendees, Razu’s artist spotlight feature and concourse performance during the first intermission, and featured food items of the game from Melba’s and Bro-Ritos.

Fans will also be able to scan a QR code to enter to win a team signed helmet. The winner will be chosen in-game and joined by Chisa and representatives from Prudential during a recognition on the scoreboard in the second period.

As part of the night, the Devils are hosting 140 youth from community groups including YMCA Newark Housing & Social Responsibility, Youth Advocate Programs and Hockey in New Jersey, courtesy of Prudential.

As part of Prudential Center’s shadowing program, the Devils will welcome Barringer High School in Newark as they receive an in-game experience working with the teams in Corporate Partnerships Activation and Game Presentation.

Funds raised through the night’s 50/50 will benefit Kismet of Kings, a nonprofit organization and after-school program in Jersey City dedicated to empowering Black and Brown male, teenage students from low-income and underserved neighborhoods and provide them with essential mentorship, character development, and life skills training to prepare them for success in high school, college, and beyond.