More than a Milestone | FEATURE

But Silayev is nowhere near done, nor is the player he wants to become. He lives his life by the same philosophy you hear from so many different teams and athletes, living with the desire to get just a bit better each day. It's what he did in his development in the KHL, and the same type of attitude he wants to bring over to North America.

"I have my goal to be better, work harder every day," he said. "Every day is a new day."

One coach who played a major role in Silayev's development was Igor Larionov. The Hall of Famer coached Silayev in Russia and helped prepare him for the transition to North American hockey.

"When the guy wants to get better, he’s going to ask questions, and (Silayev) does," Larionov said in an interview with NewJerseyDevils.com back in June 2025. "And that, to me, is key one when you can see improvement,"

His skating, especially for a 6-foot-7 (without skates), is one of his strongest assets. The way he moves on his feet, is "kind of amazing", his former head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov shared back in 2025.

"To have size like that and to be more mobile, smooth, and in the right position. You know what is amazing? It's the way, with his kind of frame, his build, it's his ability and technique is remarkable, really remarkable." Larionov added.

Silayev was appreciative of Larionov's praise, but his focus remains firmly on the future.

"I'm very thankful for what Igor said about me because he influenced me a lot," Silayev said. "But I still have my goal. I want to get better and work harder every day."