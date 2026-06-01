More than a Milestone | FEATURE

He wants to enter this new phase of life with a clear mind. He's heard the kind words former coaches and those who have worked alongside have said about him. From his smarts, to his skills, to his skating, he's appreciative of everyone's kindness, but it's not something he will ever think about.
"I try to leave all the good expressions about me on the side," Silayev shared. "just because I still have my goal to be better, work harder every day, make it something that makes me an NHL player, to work hard every day, and (approach) every day as new."
That mindset has helped carry him from a promising prospect in Russia to the doorstep of the NHL.
As Silayev prepared to make the leap to North America, one of the most difficult moments came away from the rink. He had to tell his family that he planned to pursue his dream and sign an NHL contract.
"It was really tough for me to let them know," he said.
The reality of moving thousands of miles away from home and beginning a new life in another country was likely not an easy one. Silayev is 19-years-old. That realization can’t be easy.
Still, he knew what the opportunity meant.
"I told them it was my dream," he said. "It's what I've worked for my whole hockey life."
Over time, his family came to understand the importance of the decision.
"They accepted it," Silayev said. "Now they only support me."
Ultimately, this is about what Silayev has spent his entire life working towards: an opportunity to become and NHL player. His excitement to now officially join the Devils organization under contract is elevated in knowing that he's moving to a place that is the pinnacle for any hockey player with a dream.
"That's the best league in the world," he said. "That's the best players around, and I will play among a very talented group of guys."
As he prepared for the move, Silayev made an effort to follow the organization that drafted him. Despite the distance, he watched highlights, studied the team's style of play, and learned as much as he could about the Devils.
"I tried to understand the philosophy of the team and the way they play," Silayev said. "I've heard only good things about the organization."
He added simply: "I'm very happy to be part of the New Jersey Devils organization."