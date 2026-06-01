More than a Milestone | FEATURE

Anton Silayev takes another step toward his childhood dream of making it to the NHL

20240628_NHLdraft-19
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

For Anton Silayev, signing his first NHL contract was more than a milestone. It was the realization of a goal he has been chasing for as long as he can remember.

"It's really positive emotions," Silayev said through his translator, Alex.. "It's another step in my hockey career and life as well. That's something I was coming to all my life."

The time has finally come where he’s set to make the move to North America, signing his first NHL contract, two years after being drafted 10th overall by the New Jersey Devils.

Drafted 10th overall in 2024, the towering defenseman arrives in North America after spending the past three seasons developing in the KHL. Those years, he says, helped shape him into the player he is today.

"The last two years made me stronger physically and mentally as a hockey player," Silayev explained. "I worked on my skating, hockey sense, and the little details in my game that can help make me a better player."

But Silayev is nowhere near done, nor is the player he wants to become. He lives his life by the same philosophy you hear from so many different teams and athletes, living with the desire to get just a bit better each day. It's what he did in his development in the KHL, and the same type of attitude he wants to bring over to North America. 

"I have my goal to be better, work harder every day," he said. "Every day is a new day."

One coach who played a major role in Silayev's development was Igor Larionov. The Hall of Famer coached Silayev in Russia and helped prepare him for the transition to North American hockey.

"When the guy wants to get better, he’s going to ask questions, and (Silayev) does," Larionov said in an interview with NewJerseyDevils.com back in June 2025. "And that, to me, is key one when you can see improvement,"

His skating, especially for a 6-foot-7 (without skates), is one of his strongest assets. The way he moves on his feet, is "kind of amazing", his former head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov shared back in 2025.

"To have size like that and to be more mobile, smooth, and in the right position. You know what is amazing? It's the way, with his kind of frame, his build, it's his ability and technique is remarkable, really remarkable." Larionov added.

Silayev was appreciative of Larionov's praise, but his focus remains firmly on the future.

"I'm very thankful for what Igor said about me because he influenced me a lot," Silayev said. "But I still have my goal. I want to get better and work harder every day."

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He wants to enter this new phase of life with a clear mind. He's heard the kind words former coaches and those who have worked alongside have said about him. From his smarts, to his skills, to his skating, he's appreciative of everyone's kindness, but it's not something he will ever think about. 

"I try to leave all the good expressions about me on the side," Silayev shared. "just because I still have my goal to be better, work harder every day, make it something that makes me an NHL player, to work hard every day, and (approach) every day as new."

That mindset has helped carry him from a promising prospect in Russia to the doorstep of the NHL.

As Silayev prepared to make the leap to North America, one of the most difficult moments came away from the rink. He had to tell his family that he planned to pursue his dream and sign an NHL contract.

"It was really tough for me to let them know," he said.

The reality of moving thousands of miles away from home and beginning a new life in another country was likely not an easy one. Silayev is 19-years-old. That realization can’t be easy.

Still, he knew what the opportunity meant.

"I told them it was my dream," he said. "It's what I've worked for my whole hockey life."

Over time, his family came to understand the importance of the decision.

"They accepted it," Silayev said. "Now they only support me."

Ultimately, this is about what Silayev has spent his entire life working towards: an opportunity to become and NHL player. His excitement to now officially join the Devils organization under contract is elevated in knowing that he's moving to a place that is the pinnacle for any hockey player with a dream.

"That's the best league in the world," he said. "That's the best players around, and I will play among a very talented group of guys."

As he prepared for the move, Silayev made an effort to follow the organization that drafted him. Despite the distance, he watched highlights, studied the team's style of play, and learned as much as he could about the Devils.

"I tried to understand the philosophy of the team and the way they play," Silayev said. "I've heard only good things about the organization."

He added simply: "I'm very happy to be part of the New Jersey Devils organization."

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