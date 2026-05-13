Ethan Belchetz | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Still, there are a few players who want to cause as many headaches for opponents as Belchetz. There are plenty of obvious translatable traits, such as a hard shot release, a big 6-foot-5 frame, and a level of fearlessness that very few prospects possess. The biggest concern? He’s a below-average skater at best." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

"His feet can be a little heavy out of the blocks, and his stride can look a little clunky, but he can really get around the ice and drive the middle once he gets moving. And while some of his impact is driven by his sheer size and his ability to stay over pucks and drive into spots, he’s also got strong offensive tools, he handles well into congested areas, he's comfortable going to his backhand and he can really shoot the puck." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic