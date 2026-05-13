Ethan Belchetz | DRAFT

2568x1444
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 9th NA Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: LW
AMATEUR CLUB: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 227
SHOOTS:
COUNTRY: CAN

2025-26 STATS: 57 GP, 34 G, 25 A, 59 PTS, +19, 45 PIM

SCOUTING REPORTS

 "Still, there are a few players who want to cause as many headaches for opponents as Belchetz. There are plenty of obvious translatable traits, such as a hard shot release, a big 6-foot-5 frame, and a level of fearlessness that very few prospects possess. The biggest concern? He’s a below-average skater at best." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

 "His feet can be a little heavy out of the blocks, and his stride can look a little clunky, but he can really get around the ice and drive the middle once he gets moving. And while some of his impact is driven by his sheer size and his ability to stay over pucks and drive into spots, he’s also got strong offensive tools, he handles well into congested areas, he's comfortable going to his backhand and he can really shoot the puck." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

More News

Mercer Added to Team Canada | BLOG

William Hakansson | DRAFT

Devils Name Braden Birch Assistant General Manager | RELEASE

Hämeenaho, Melovsky Headed to Worlds | BLOG

Brown to Play for Canada in WC | BLOG

From Jersey to the World Stage | FEATURE

Cotter to Play for USA at WC | BLOG

Devils to Select 12th Overall at 2026 NHL Draft | BLOG

Hischier, Meier to Play for Swiss at WC | BLOG

Two Devils Icons on the Ballot to Join the New Jersey Hall of Fame | BLOG

Vilen's First Taste | PROSPECT WATCH

The Roundup | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Scoppetto Named to Team USA for Worlds | BLOG

Mehta Analysis | COLUMN

The Debrief | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Mehta Named Devils General Manager | PRESS RELEASE

Devils Reflect on Disappointing Season | FEATURE

Devils Hold Locker Room Clean Out Day for 25-26 | NOTEBOOK