Marcus Nordmark | DRAFT

2568x1444
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 8th EU Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: LW 
AMATEUR CLUB: Djurgårdens IF U20 (U20 Nationell)
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 187
SHOOTS:
COUNTRY: SWE

2025-26 STATS: 25 GP, 14 G, 24 A, 38 PTS, +24, 48 PIM

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Paired with a high-end vision, he can find impossible passing lanes and the slightest shooting angles. He’ll need to work on his defensive presence and backchecking, but his ability to manipulate the puck to his will cannot be ignored." - Dauton Reimer - The Hockey Writers 

"But scouts are worried that he’s a ghost defensively and that if he doesn’t dominate offensively, he won’t be good enough to crack the NHL. So he’s polarizing, which isn’t surprising for a 17-year-old with so much room to grow. Is he legit? Scouts aren’t sure yet." -Steven Ellis - Daily Faceoff 

"Nordmark possesses top-notch puck-handling ability, he’s got deception in his game and he can get pucks to the net with speed and accuracy. He pays attention to his defensive game and can be relied on in a number of situations." - Sam Cosentino - Sportsnet

More News

2026 World Championship | NOTEBOOK

Devils Announce Changes to Assistant Coaches | RELEASE

Ilia Morozov | DRAFT

Malte Gustafsson | DRAFT

Ethan Belchetz | DRAFT

Mercer Added to Team Canada | BLOG

William Hakansson | DRAFT

Devils Name Braden Birch Assistant General Manager | RELEASE

Hämeenaho, Melovsky Headed to Worlds | BLOG

Brown to Play for Canada in WC | BLOG

From Jersey to the World Stage | FEATURE

Cotter to Play for USA at WC | BLOG

Devils to Select 12th Overall at 2026 NHL Draft | BLOG

A History of the Devils at the NHL Draft Lottery | FEATURE

Understanding the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery: How the Devils Could Jump to Second or Third | FEATURE

Hischier, Meier to Play for Swiss at WC | BLOG

Two Devils Icons on the Ballot to Join the New Jersey Hall of Fame | BLOG

Vilen's First Taste | PROSPECT WATCH