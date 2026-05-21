Marcus Nordmark | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Paired with a high-end vision, he can find impossible passing lanes and the slightest shooting angles. He’ll need to work on his defensive presence and backchecking, but his ability to manipulate the puck to his will cannot be ignored." - Dauton Reimer - The Hockey Writers

"But scouts are worried that he’s a ghost defensively and that if he doesn’t dominate offensively, he won’t be good enough to crack the NHL. So he’s polarizing, which isn’t surprising for a 17-year-old with so much room to grow. Is he legit? Scouts aren’t sure yet." -Steven Ellis - Daily Faceoff

"Nordmark possesses top-notch puck-handling ability, he’s got deception in his game and he can get pucks to the net with speed and accuracy. He pays attention to his defensive game and can be relied on in a number of situations." - Sam Cosentino - Sportsnet