Daxon Rudolph | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"He defends rushes extremely well, showing great patience, great strong gap control and can break up plays with timely stick checks. In one-on-one situations, he’s assertive with his coverage and positioning, not giving up the middle of the ice easily and is quick to retrieve pucks leading to a quick breakout." - Peter Baracchini - The Hockey Writers

"He brings zest and flair to the table and no doubt leans to the offensive side. There are times where offence is too much of a focus that it detracts from the defensive side, but that will shift with maturity." - Sam Cosentino - Sportsnet

"Defensively however I’d still like to see him have more urgency. With his skill comes the impressive ability to get his stick on the puck, breaking up passes, or knocking it away from opposing players. He can win battles when he engages, but there are times where he gets caught flat footed or seems a step behind." - Smaht Scouting

"Rudolph is a good skater whose skating patterns, flow and edges are comfortable. He can manipulate coverage or jump off the line. He sees the ice well and can beat the first layer and then find the back door through a second layer. He defends the rush well and has a good stick. He’s a heady player who thinks the game well." - Scott Wheeler - The Athletic