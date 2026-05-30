Remembering Claude Lemieux | FEATURE

If there ever was a New Jersey Devil who deserved the nickname "Mister Clutch" it was Claude Lemieux.

I saw this without reservation and with my own eyes in a Stanley Cup playoff game in Philadelphia, the year 1995.

It was the third period, the game was tied 2-2 and, quite naturally, the capacity crowd was roaring its throats dry for the Broad Street Bullies.

Me? I was doing my television commentary for the Devils. My location was in the midst of enemy territory. I was standing behind the glass directly behind the Devils net occupied by Martin Brodeur.

Later—because Marty couldn't possibly know what would happen—Brodeur would say, "If anyone could have delivered the big goal for us it was Claude."

But it didn't look like anything of the sort would happen. The Flyers had their "push" on and the puck was deep in the Visitors zone. Rooting for New Jersey, of course, I took a step or two closer to the glass when Lemieux snared the puck.

"At the time nobody had a clue what Pepe would do," said Devils' fan Noam Kogen, watching the play develop on his television screen in his Manhattan apartment.