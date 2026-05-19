Ilia Morozov | DRAFT

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 10th North American Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: F
AMATEUR CLUB: Miami Univ. Ohio (NCAA) 
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 205
SHOOTS:
COUNTRY: RUS

2025-26 STATS: 36 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS, +2, 27 PIM

SCOUTING REPORTS

"At 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, he’s a big center who commands respect. He put up solid numbers on a team that didn’t have a ton of big-time firepower to work with. I also like his confidence and the way he’s always looking to make a pass, even through traffic." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

"He’s one month from being too young for this draft cycle altogether. Morozov’s size, skill, and evolving defensive game project well. He’s produced 8G-12A as a true freshman, and his plus-2 rating speaks to his overall attention to detail when he isn’t scoring. Morozov needs time, but the fact he can be used in all situations is a bonus." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

"He has great speed and a smooth stride in transition and is reliable on zone exits and entries every time showing great poise and control. He’s extremely competitive and strong in winning puck battles and on retrievals and protects the puck flawlessly in the offensive zone." - Peter Baracchini - The Hockey Writers

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