Mercer Added to Team Canada | BLOG

Devils forward Dawson Mercer was added to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Switzerland from May 15-31.

Mercer, who will join fellow Devils teammate Connor Brown, will be participating in his third World Championship (2022, '24). The Newfoundlander earned silver in 2024 with Canada.

Mercer, 24, has also won gold (2020) and silver (2021) with Canada at the World Junior Championships.

Mercer is coming off his third career 20-goal season with 20 goals while adding 22 assists for 42 points in 2025-26.