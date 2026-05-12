William Hakansson | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"He's athletic and plays a hard and physical style. He skates well, falling back onto his heels and his edges comfortably for a player his age and size. I like his pivots. He can occasionally get a little jumpy on both sides of the puck, but he can shoot it, pass it, and walk the line." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

"He is a two-way defenceman whom I expect to add layers of offence as he matures and gains more experience. Currently, he defends well, pinning defenders low in the defensive zone and guarding the net-front with vigor. Once he has the puck, he makes smart decisions, whether waiting for breakout lanes to open or forcing the issue by transporting the puck." - Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet