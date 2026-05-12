William Hakansson | DRAFT

William Hakansson3
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 9th EU Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: D
AMATEUR CLUB: Luleå HF U20 (U20 Nationell), Luleå HF SHL
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 207
SHOOTS:
COUNTRY: SWE

2025-26 STATS: SHL: 22 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 PTS, +1, 8 PIM

SCOUTING REPORTS

"He's athletic and plays a hard and physical style. He skates well, falling back onto his heels and his edges comfortably for a player his age and size. I like his pivots. He can occasionally get a little jumpy on both sides of the puck, but he can shoot it, pass it, and walk the line." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

 "He is a two-way defenceman whom I expect to add layers of offence as he matures and gains more experience. Currently, he defends well, pinning defenders low in the defensive zone and guarding the net-front with vigor. Once he has the puck, he makes smart decisions, whether waiting for breakout lanes to open or forcing the issue by transporting the puck." - Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

More News

Devils Name Braden Birch Assistant General Manager | RELEASE

Hämeenaho, Melovsky Headed to Worlds | BLOG

Brown to Play for Canada in WC | BLOG

From Jersey to the World Stage | FEATURE

Cotter to Play for USA at WC | BLOG

Devils to Select 12th Overall at 2026 NHL Draft | BLOG

Hischier, Meier to Play for Swiss at WC | BLOG

Two Devils Icons on the Ballot to Join the New Jersey Hall of Fame | BLOG

Vilen's First Taste | PROSPECT WATCH

The Roundup | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Scoppetto Named to Team USA for Worlds | BLOG

Mehta Analysis | COLUMN

The Debrief | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Mehta Named Devils General Manager | PRESS RELEASE

Devils Reflect on Disappointing Season | FEATURE

Devils Hold Locker Room Clean Out Day for 25-26 | NOTEBOOK

Watch the 25-26 Devils Exit Interviews

Devils Assign 3 Players to Utica | TRANSACTION