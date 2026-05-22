Adirondack, Devils Extend Affiliation | BLOG

The Thunder has agreed to the third-year option to affiliate with the Devils, Comets through the 2026-27 season.

Adirondack Affiliation
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) announced on Friday that the club has agreed to the third-year option to affiliate with the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and the Utica Comets (AHL)  through the 2026-27 season.

“On behalf of the New Jersey Devils organization, we are excited to continue our affiliation with the Adirondack Thunder through the 2026-27 season,” New Jersey Devils Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Braden Birch said. “We look forward to continuing the success the Thunder had this past season and appreciate the developmental focus they provide for our AHL/NHL clubs."

You can read the full release from the Adirondack Thunder here.

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