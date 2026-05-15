2026 World Championship | NOTEBOOK

May 15

Switzerald 3, USA 1

The hometown boys opened the tournament with a big win over the United States. Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, along with their Swiss teammates, picked up the victory in Zurich.

Pius Suter opened the scoring for the Swiss at 2:03 of the first period, followed by a goal by Sven Andrighetto to double the lead.

Alex Steeves scored for the Americans to bring the US within one before Ken Jager capitalized to seal the Swiss victory on home ice.

Hischier and Meier were held without points in the opener, but logged the most minutes of the Swiss forwards. They make up two-thirds of the Swiss top line, with 24-year-old Theo Rochette, who is making his tournament debut. Meier led the charge with 17:12 time on ice, while Hischier was just behind at 16:51.

On the other side of the ice was Paul Cotter, playing with the Americans. He lined up with James Hagens and Sam Lafferty. Cotter played 14:04 in the US loss.