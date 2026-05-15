2026 World Championship | NOTEBOOK

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The 2026 IIHF World Championship is taking place in Switzerland from May 15 - 30. 

Stay here for daily tournament updates and highlights of the play of Devils players participating. 

Below is the following representation: 

🇨🇭Switzerland: Nico Hischier, Timo Meier

🇺🇸 USA: Paul Cotter

🇨🇦 Canada: Connor Brown, Dawson Mercer

🇫🇮 Finland: Lenni Hämeenaho

🇨🇿: Matyas Melovski

May 15

Switzerald 3, USA 1

The hometown boys opened the tournament with a big win over the United States. Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, along with their Swiss teammates, picked up the victory in Zurich. 

Pius Suter opened the scoring for the Swiss at 2:03 of the first period, followed by a goal by Sven Andrighetto to double the lead. 

Alex Steeves scored for the Americans to bring the US within one before Ken Jager capitalized to seal the Swiss victory on home ice. 

Hischier and Meier were held without points in the opener, but logged the most minutes of the Swiss forwards. They make up two-thirds of the Swiss top line, with 24-year-old Theo Rochette, who is making his tournament debut. Meier led the charge with 17:12 time on ice, while Hischier was just behind at 16:51. 

On the other side of the ice was Paul Cotter, playing with the Americans. He lined up with James Hagens and Sam Lafferty. Cotter played 14:04 in the US loss.

Canada 5, Sweden 3

Connor Brown scored the game-winning goal for Canada in its tournament opener on Friday. Brown and the Canadians defeated Sweden, 5-3. 

John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly scored for Canada in the first period, before Jacob Karsson and Lucas Raymond evened the score at 2-2 in the second. Dylan Holloway broke the tie, but the Swedes tied the game again, with Mattias Ekholm’s second period goal, setting up a draw going into the third period. 

Brown scored 3:21 into the third period, after Canada had seen a 2-0 and a 3-2 lead disappear after 40 minutes of play. Brown logged 14:34 time on ice while playing on the fourth line with Fraser Minten and Porter Martone.

Dylan Cozens scored at 12:59 of the third for the insurance goal.

Devils forward Dawson Mercer dressed as the 13th forward and played 4:00 and was a plus-1.

Finland 3, Germany 1

Lenni Hameenaho played 11:56 in Finland's 3-1 victory over Germany in their tournament opening game. 

Anton Lundell opened the scoring for the Finns in the first period, and after a goalless second, Jesse Puljujarvi doubled the lead for Finland. 

Stefan Loible brought Germany within one before Aatu Raty scored with under five minutes to play to extend Finland's lead. 

Czechia 4, Denmark 1

Matyas Melovsky made his Czech Men's national team debut on Friday, playing 16:15 and registering one shot on goal in Czechia's 4-1 win over Denmark.

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