Former Devil, Claude Lemieux Passes Away | BLOG

2568x1444 (1)

Statement from the New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils organization is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Devil Claude Lemieux. 

Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.

Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.

Lemieux was traded to the New Jersey Devils ahead of the 1990-91 NHL season, where he played until 1994-95, where he helped the Devils franchise win its first Stanley Cup. During the Stanley Cup run, Lemieux was a powerhouse scoring 13 goals in 20 games and won the Playoff MVP, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy. 

Lemieux would rejoin the Devils for the 1999-2000 season, helping the club win another Stanley Cup, the second in franchise history. 

He leaves behind his wife Deborah, and his four children, Brendan, Claudia, Michael and Christopher.

More News

Daxon Rudolph | DRAFT

2026 World Championship | NOTEBOOK

Juho Piiparinen | DRAFT

Adirondack, Devils Extend Affiliation | BLOG

Tynan Lawrence | DRAFT

Duggan Named GM of PWHL Hamilton Franchise | BLOG

Marcus Nordmark | DRAFT

Devils Announce Changes to Assistant Coaches | RELEASE

Ilia Morozov | DRAFT

Malte Gustafsson | DRAFT

Ethan Belchetz | DRAFT

Mercer Added to Team Canada | BLOG

William Hakansson | DRAFT

Devils Name Braden Birch Assistant General Manager | RELEASE

Hämeenaho, Melovsky Headed to Worlds | BLOG

Brown to Play for Canada in WC | BLOG

From Jersey to the World Stage | FEATURE

Cotter to Play for USA at WC | BLOG