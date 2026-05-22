Tynan Lawrence | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Yes, there was plenty to like in the summer and the limited number of USHL games he played this year, but the college transition has proven to be a challenge. This isn’t entirely unexpected because of his age. College hockey is not easy and although chances are still being earned, the pure production expected from him has simply not followed." - Sam Cosentino - Sportsnet

"He really found his game near the end of the season and should play a leading role with BU next year. There’s still a lot to love about his game and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s taken closer to fifth. But his stock has definitely fallen overall, with some scouts questioning if he has top-six potential." - Steven Ellis - Daily Faceoff

"Lawrence has a natural release, getting pucks off his stick quickly after an intentional move to the inside or a pass into his catch-and-release. He’s a good, strong skater who plays with pace and can make plays off the rush as well as inside the offensive zone. He plays pucks into space well and wants to take the play to the slot." - Scott Wheeler - The Athletic

"It would be irresponsible of teams to think he doesn’t have a projectable skill set. He plays with pace and leans goal scorer, but has the puck touch to distribute as well." -

Jason Bukala - Sportsnet