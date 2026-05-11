Devils Name Braden Birch Assistant General Manager | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils today announced that Braden Birch has joined the organization as Assistant General Manager. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.

In his new role, Birch will serve as General Manager of the Utica Comets (AHL), and aid Mehta and his staff in scouting, contract management, roster and cap strategy.

“Braden will be an extremely valuable addition to our senior hockey operations group,” said Mehta. “His blend of on-ice experience, management background, and intellect will serve him well in his new role. Braden will work to bolster all areas of our operation, and I look forward to him joining our existing front office, where his personality and work ethic will fit in excellently.”

“I am really excited to take this next step in my professional career,” said Birch. “I want to thank Bill Zito, the Viola family, and the entire Florida Panthers organization for 12 amazing years, and the ability to help a front office achieve the ultimate goal of Stanley Cup Championships. I also greatly appreciate them giving me the opportunity to grow my professional career in New Jersey. I look forward to working with Sunny and his group on returning the Devils to the levels of success that we believe they can achieve.”

Birch worked with Mehta as part of the Florida Panthers’ front office that helped win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025. He has spent the past 12 years with Florida, working as Director of Hockey Operations and Salary Cap Management for the past five years, and previously serving as Special Assistant to the General Manager. Birch started his career as an intern, and throughout his time in Florida, touched every area of the hockey business, including salary cap management, finance, and the pro scouting department.

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, on September 25, 1989, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Birch with the 179th overall pick (sixth round) in the 2008 NHL Draft. The left shot defenseman started his professional career in 2013-14, where he played in the ECHL with Florida and Colorado, while also spending time in Liiga (Finland) with HIFK where he was an assistant captain. Before his professional experience, Birch played four seasons, 2009-10 to 2012-13, at Cornell University (ECAC), where he scored 21 points (5g-16a) and accumulated 92 penalty minutes in 128 career games. He served as tri-captain during his senior season with the Big Red. Birch grew up playing minor hockey with Oakville (OJHL/OPJHL), Nanaimo (BCHL), and Stoney Creek (GHL). He also has a master’s degree in Sports Management from Florida Atlantic.