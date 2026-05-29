Juuso Ainasto | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Jokerit has proven to be a trial by fire for the young goaltender, facing plenty of high-danger chances, and Ainasto has only looked sharper with each passing game. Standing at 6-foot-4 and boasting good explosiveness and exceptional compete has allowed him to consistently make bailout stops at his backdoor on cross-crease plays. Additionally, Ainasto is a master at maximizing his frame when facing shots directly, framing himself exceptionally while gaining depth. Furthermore, his improvements in play reading and tracking since making the jump have only made his profile even more promising as he’s continued to get more reps and now has earned a tandem role on the team." - Jacob Titus, Elite Prospects