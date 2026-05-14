Malte Gustafsson | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"His skating is good for his size, allowing him to play a very mobile game. Gustafsson rarely struggles to get the puck out of his zone. A lack of flash and high-end offensive instinct likely won’t help his draft projection, but there’s still a ton to like about the way he defends and takes up space." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

"Gustafsson’s game isn't about his offense despite having some elements (above-average skating and respectable handling for a big man). He’s a big, rangy, strong, sturdy defender who plays a physical, competitive brand and moves well. He projects as a solid two-way NHL D, and his profile is the coveted one in the league these days." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic