Gomez, Parise Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

Former Devils forwards Scott Gomez and Zach Parise have been named to the 2025 US Hockey Hall of Fame induction class.

Gomez, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, played for the Devils from 1999-07 and 2014-15. The Devils’ first-round pick (27th overall) in 1998 suited up for eight seasons in New Jersey, winning two Stanley Cup titles with the franchise.

Gomez, 45, won the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year in 2000 after posting 19 goals, 51 assists and 70 points in 82 games. He added 10 points (4g-6a) in 23 playoff games that year to help the Devils win the Cup.

"I was put in a great situation right from the get-go. Look at those (Devils) teams, you had to fit in right away and I learned from the best," Gomez said. "Coming into the room, the leadership and guidance from all of those guys, they took it to another level. They cared, they nurtured you. They showed you how to be a pro. I'm here right now because of all of those guys.

"I was fortunate to play for the Devils."

Gomez totaled 123 goals and 484 points in 606 games in two tenures with the Devils. He added 21 goals and 44 points in 97 postseason contests in Jersey.

Gomez finished his 17-year NHL career with 181 goals, 575 assists and 756 points in 1,079 games played, which included stops with the NY Rangers, Montreal, San Jose, Florida, St. Louis and Ottawa.

Gomez competed in four international tournaments for Team USA, including the 2006 Winter Olympic Games.

Parise, a Minnesota native, played for the Devils from 2005-12. The Devils’ first-round pick (17th overall) in 2003 dressed for seven years in New Jersey, helping the club reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2012 while serving as the team’s captain.

Parise, 41, posted 194 goals, 216 assists and 410 points in 502 contests with New Jersey. He added 21 goals and 43 points in 61 postseason games.

Parise ended his 19-year NHL career with 434 goals, 455 assists and 889 points in 1,254 games with stops in Minnesota, NY Islanders and Colorado. He retired following the 2023-24 season.

Parise has represented Team USA in nine international tournaments, including the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Parise won a silver medal with USA at the 2010 Games. In the Gold Medal Game against Canada that year, Parise tied the contest with less than 30 seconds to play in regulation to force an overtime session before Sidney Crosby won gold for Canada.

Parise also won gold medals with the United States at the 2002 World U-18 Junior Championship and the 2004 World Junior Championship.