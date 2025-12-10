Devils Depth Does the Trick | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Simon Nemec scored his seventh goal of the season, to hit 16 points through 30 games. Nemec is approaching his career-high in points from his rookie season, where he had 19 points in 60 games (3g-16a).

• It has been uncharacteristic this season for the Devils to concede multiple power-play goals to their opponent, but they gave up three to the Senators on Tuesday night. All three of Ottawa's goals came with the man-advantage. The last time the Devils gave up three power-play goals to their opponent was on Oct. 28 to the Avalanche in Colorado. In that game, New Jersey gave up four power-play goals to the Avs.

• After scoring just one goal in their previous three games, the Devils did find more of their offensive touch, putting up three goals against the Senators. The majority of the offense came from the depth of the lineup, with the third and fourth line pitching in. The line of Brown, Glass, and Gritsyuk accounted for two goals, while Paul Cotter had a magnificent individual effort on the Devils' third goal.

Cotter jumped into the passing lane and picked off the puck in the neutral zone, and weaved into the offensive end. He slowed down, sold the first shot with a subtle lift of his skate, and got Ullmark to bite before taking his actual shot.

• New Jersey picked up it's first win of the month of December after starting the month with four consecutive losses.

• Colton White entered the lineup on defense in place of Dennis Cholowski.