Devils Depth Does the Trick | GAME STORY

devils 4, sens 3
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

KANATA, ON -That’ll do it. The New Jersey Devils finally hit the brakes on their skid, earning an 4–3 victory in Ottawa on Tuesday night.

A five-game slide came to an end thanks to contributions from the Devils' depth. Cody Glass scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to finally change the Devils' luck.

Arseny Gritsyuk and Paul Cotterboth both scored, Connor Brown chipped in with a pair of assists, and Simon Nemec got things started from the blue line, giving New Jersey the push it needed to turn the page and re-enter the win column.

Drake Batherson had a two-goal outing for Ottawa, and Tim Stützle also scored for the Sens.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Simon Nemec scored his seventh goal of the season, to hit 16 points through 30 games. Nemec is approaching his career-high in points from his rookie season, where he had 19 points in 60 games (3g-16a).

• It has been uncharacteristic this season for the Devils to concede multiple power-play goals to their opponent, but they gave up three to the Senators on Tuesday night. All three of Ottawa's goals came with the man-advantage. The last time the Devils gave up three power-play goals to their opponent was on Oct. 28 to the Avalanche in Colorado. In that game, New Jersey gave up four power-play goals to the Avs.

• After scoring just one goal in their previous three games, the Devils did find more of their offensive touch, putting up three goals against the Senators. The majority of the offense came from the depth of the lineup, with the third and fourth line pitching in. The line of Brown, Glass, and Gritsyuk accounted for two goals, while Paul Cotter had a magnificent individual effort on the Devils' third goal.

Cotter jumped into the passing lane and picked off the puck in the neutral zone, and weaved into the offensive end. He slowed down, sold the first shot with a subtle lift of his skate, and got Ullmark to bite before taking his actual shot.

New Jersey picked up it's first win of the month of December after starting the month with four consecutive losses.

Colton White entered the lineup on defense in place of Dennis Cholowski.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

