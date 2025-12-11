LIVE UPDATES: Lightning 2, Devils 0

follow live lightning

The Devils host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Bratt-Hischier-Noesen
Palat-Mercer-Cotter
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Parent-Glendening-Crookshank

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Hughes
White-Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

LIGHTNING LINEUP

Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov
Guentzel-Point-Bjorkstrand
Holmberg-Gourde-Girgensons
Douglas-Paul-Sabourin

Moser-Raddysh
D'Astous-Lilleberg
Carlile-Crozier

Johansson
Halverson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

