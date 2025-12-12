Devils Regroup | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside the Prudential Center ahead of back-to-back afternoon home games over the weekend.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Dillon | Hischier
Newark Street Closings Saturday

Several streets in downtown Newark, including those surrounding Prudential Center, will be closed intermittently on Saturday, Dec. 13 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Devils will host the Anaheim Ducks at 12:30 p.m. Seton Hall will play Rutgers at Prudential Center with an 8 p.m. tip off.

Click here for more details.

Practice Details

Forwards Stefan Noesen, Arseny Gritsyuk and Cody Glass are not on the ice for practice.

Gritsyuk will miss both Devils' home games this weekend with an upper-body injury, though Noesen and Glass should be good to go.

"(Gritsyuk is) going to need some time," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He was dealing with it in the game yesterday and it hasn't gotten better."

Set the Tone

Nice note here from Amanda Stein. Devils captain Nico Hischier was out on the ice 20 minutes ahead of practice shooting pucks.

Devils captain Nico Hischier speaks to the media ahead of this weekend's games.

Accountability First

The Devils players had an honest talk last night in the locker room following an 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay. A key part of this team’s growth is the players being able to have these hard conversations and hold each other accountable.

“There are a few of us who have spoken up,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “We want to be dependable on one another. We want to be able to know going into certain situations, whether it’s a puck battle on wall, a net-front, getting the puck in deep, we want to be able to rely on one another.

“We want to hold each other accountable when something happens on the ice. Two or three guys – not in a super negative yelling at them way – but (saying) that’s not what we do here, that’s not our standard, that’s not the way we play. Those types of comments. It should stand out when guys aren’t pulling the rope in the same way.”

Brenden Dillon speaks following Devils practice on Friday.

Rest vs. Practice

The Devils will have back-to-back afternoon games against Anaheim Saturday and Vancouver Sunday. The team has already been dealing with a condensed schedule due to the Olympic break in February.

Because of the team being forced to play so many games so frequently, the coaching staff has had to balance the need for rest with the need for practice.

“It’s an everyday battle because you want to practice. There are a lot of things you want to get better at. You want to give the players their touches,” Keefe said. “I think every coach in the league if fighting it now with those decisions. Because there aren’t as many gaps in between where you can get both a little recovery and practice time. You’re constantly fighting that decision.”

With two days between games, the Devils could use one for a recovery and rest day while the other can be a practice day. But the one the schedule has been, there have been one or zero days between games and lots of back-to-backs.

“It makes a difference. It’s a constant battle when you don’t have two days in between, do you rest, do you practice,” Keefe said. “At the end of the day, we have to keep our players on the ice and in the games, we have to stay healthy. They track a lot of different things and give you a pretty good sense when a guy is redlining. You also know when guys are dealing with certain things that if you don’t give them some recovery time, it’s going to become a big issue. It’ll keep them off the ice. That’s a constant battle.”

Due to the circumstances, Keefe makes his decision on holding or canceling practice following a game. Though he’d prefer to make a decision prior so that he isn’t making an emotional decision, there are too many variables during the game that could dictate his decision.

He added: “There are discussions with the players, discussions with the medical team and your overall observations.”

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe has injury updates on Gritsyuk and Nemec after practice Friday.

Ray Shero graphic

Shero Honored

Wednesday night the United States Hockey Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2025. Part of that was awarding Ray Shero with the 2025 Lester Patrick Award for his dedication to the sport over his lifetime.

Fred Shero was honored with the Lester Patrick Trophy in 1980 for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. And Wednesday night, Ray will once again join his father. Ray Shero posthumously received the 2025 Lester Patrick Trophy.

Shero will be honored along with the 2025 Class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, which includes former Devils Zach Parise and Scott Gomez, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey and photographer Bruce Bennett.

“We all miss him. He’s such a worthy recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy,” Wild GM Bill Guerin told NHL.com. “His infectious personality helped spread the popularity of the game. It’s just too bad that he won’t be there to enjoy it.”

Full story here.

