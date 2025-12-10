Street Closures in Newark Saturday | BLOG

Several streets in downtown Newark, including those surrounding Prudential Center, will be closed intermittently on Saturday, Dec. 13 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Devils will host the Anaheim Ducks at 12:30 p.m.

The streets will be closed for a film production. As a result, several heavily traveled roads in the downtown corridor will be affected.

Those included are:

Broad Street between Market Street and Raymond Boulevard

Academy Street between Halsey Street and Broad Street

Commerce Street between Mulberry Street and Broad Street

Clinton Street between Broad Street and Mulberry Street

Beaver Street between Market Street and Clinton Street

Commerce Court between Raymond Boulevard and Commerce Street

Those attending the Devils game are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time due to expected congestion around the production areas.