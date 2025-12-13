Meier Added to Non-Roster, Addison Recalled | BLOG

Addison Meier
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils have announced the following roster moves:

Timo Meier (personal leave/family health matter) has been placed on the non-roster list. In addition, the club has also recalled defenseman Calen Addison from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Addison has appeared in 21 games with Utica this season, registering two goals and nine assists.

The 25-year-old last played in the NHL in 2024 with the San Jose Sharks. Addison has played a total of 152 NHL games with six goals and 44 assists.

More News

Nemec Out, As Wounded Devils Host Ducks | PREVIEW

Devils Regroup | NOTEBOOK

Street Closures in Newark Saturday | BLOG

Devils Home Woes Continue | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Lightning 8, Devils 4

Devils Youth Foundation Day Auction Is Live | BLOG

Parent Recalled, Dadonov to IR | BLOG

Meier Taking Personal Leave of Absence | BLOG

Devils to Host Devils Youth Foundation Day | RELEASE

Onward and Upwards | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Shero Received Lester Patrick Award | FEATURE

Gomez, Parise Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

Devils Depth Does the Trick | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Senators 3

Jack Update, More from Monday's Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hughes, RWJBarnabas Health Team Up | RELEASE

Winless Streak Stetches to 5 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 4, Devils 1