Meier Added to Non-Roster, Addison Recalled | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils have announced the following roster moves:

Timo Meier (personal leave/family health matter) has been placed on the non-roster list. In addition, the club has also recalled defenseman Calen Addison from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Addison has appeared in 21 games with Utica this season, registering two goals and nine assists.

The 25-year-old last played in the NHL in 2024 with the San Jose Sharks. Addison has played a total of 152 NHL games with six goals and 44 assists.