Devils to Host Devils Youth Foundation Day | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Devils Youth Foundation Day on Saturday, December 13, 2025, when they face off against the Anaheim Ducks for a 12:30 PM contest at Prudential Center. The Devils will amplify the efforts and raise awareness of the impactful work done by the Devils Youth Foundation, highlight community partners for their local and statewide efforts, and welcome New Jersey-based kids to participate in a number of in-game features.

In honor of the Devils’ Foundation Day, youth athletes from Hockey in New Jersey will walk alongside Devils players upon arrival, with the hallway showcasing artwork created by local youth. Zeyona Stokes, a RECORD HIGH program member, will perform the National Anthem and a youth athlete from Hockey in New Jersey will take the ice as Junior Captain. Additional New Jersey-based kids will participate in junior in-game roles in photography, organist, and PA announcer. The Devils will honor Christopher Javier as the Hero of the Game, a certified EMT from Newark, and Kelly Worrell will receive the Campbell’s Hometown Hockey Hero Award for her efforts in sled hockey space on behalf of Challenged Athletes Foundation, a Foundation partner. Hockey in New Jersey youth participants will take the ice during the first intermission, and the Dented Puck Blind Hockey team will skate during the second intermission. Additionally, students and teachers from Arts High School, the RECORD HIGH: Anthem! Contest winner, will showcase their original “hype song” for the Devils.

“Devils Youth Foundation Day is more than just a game – it’s a celebration of the youth of New Jersey and the amazing local community partners we collaborate with to help impact these children’s lives,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “We are so thankful for the support the Foundation received from the inaugural event last year, and we are beyond thrilled to bring our mission to life again and create even more meaningful experiences for our youth this day.”

During the game, there will be check presentations for the Boys and Girls Club Newark and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility. The Devils Youth Foundation will donate $60,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Newark to support The READY Family Wellness Center and Clinic. The Foundation will also donate $50,000 to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnbas Health facility, for their KidsFit in Motion programming.

New Jersey Devils Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Timo Meier have partnered with the Foundation for a custom designed shirt, which will be sold on the main concourse outside of Sections 16. Proceeds from these sales and the night’s 50/50 will benefit the Foundation.

There will be a multitude of concourse activations outside of Section 18 including a double-dutch routine performed by Foundation partner Jump Kids, an exclusive Devils memorabilia museum curated by Devils Youth Foundation supporter Geoff Wyhopen featuring game-worn equipment, and food and nutrition security activation?

Fans can also participate in a special auction running now through December 13, with proceeds also benefiting the Devils Youth Foundation. Auction items include exclusive player bags featuring autographed merchandise and one-of-a-kind collectibles from Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom. Unique items include custom poker set, Devils pizza gear and oven, Polaroid camera kit, Swatch watch, brand-new iPad, custom journal, and more. To bid, visit Devilsyouthfoundation.org/foundationday.