Onward and Upwards | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It couldn’t last forever.
After a tough stretch in the loss column of the standings, the Devils are moving on and moving upwards with their season after the win in Ottawa on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t flashy, and it wasn’t perfect, but it looked like the Devils again. Structured. Competitive. It took a while to get there, and it took a “grindy game,” as Nico Hischier called it, to finally get out of the slump. But as the captain put it, “those count, too.”
More than that, they matter. With the calendar turning and the pace of the season only speeding up, it felt like the right moment and the right type of game, to draw a line, turn the page, and start pushing ahead with something that feels familiar again.
Because this year, the schedule comes at you fast and furious and picks up next with three games in four days.
It's relentless, just as the Devils play should be.
Now, let's check in from the past week in this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster!