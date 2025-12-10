Onward and Upwards | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

Sheldon Keefe called the conversations between players and between the coaches themselves “honest” before the Boston game. That mattered. It wasn’t just the room looking after itself; it was everyone involved owning their piece of it.

That afternoon, after those discussions, I spoke with Keefe, and he didn’t deflect away from it. He put it squarely on his own shoulders. As the coach, he said, it was his responsibility to get the group into the right mindset; his challenge, in that moment, was to help them reset and regain trust in their game.

"It's the great challenge, it starts to mount and stacks up, and it becomes heavy," Keefe said before the game in Boston. "That’s the messaging. It’s my job as the coach is to help clear the guys minds and just get out and focus. Don’t get too consumed with the end-result, whether thats (scoring) a goal or winning the hockey game. We just need the good process.”

And you could see it almost immediately in Boston. The result didn’t come, but the shift did. The Devils stopped forcing plays that weren’t there and started letting the game come to them. As Connor Brown described it, they quit trying to make something out of nothing. That doesn’t always show up on the scoreboard right away, but it usually shows up in wins soon after, like in Ottawa.

“Without a doubt, we had really good discussions leading up to the Boston game, even though it was a back-to-back, and those sorts of things I thought we were able to have some good, honest discussions as players and as coaches, and the group together," Keefe said. "I thought the mindset was right in Boston. Sometimes, when you’re going through it like that, you don’t get the result quite right away but you can kind of see it and feel it. I think the mindset of the team has been right."

Now, they build on it.