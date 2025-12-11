Parent Recalled, Dadonov to IR | BLOG

Xavier Parent
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that the club has recalled forward Xavier Parent from the Utica Comets.

The 24-year-old has played 20 games with the Comets this season and leads the club in points with six goals and six assists.

Parent has not yet made his NHL debut.

In addition to Parent's recall, the club has placed forward Evgenii Dadonov on Injured Reserve with a wrist injury.

Earlier this morning, the Devils announced that forward Timo Meier has taken a personal leave of absence to address a family health matter. The club has asked for Meier's privacy at this time.

