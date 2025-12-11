Devils Youth Foundation Day Auction Is Live | BLOG

Bid on items like Exclusive Game Experiences or Nico Hischier's pizza-themed bag

8045233-large
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils Youth Foundation Day auction is officially open, giving fans the chance to support youth programs across New Jersey while bidding on unique experiences and player-curated items. The auction runs through December 13, and all proceeds benefit the Foundation’s work in education, food access, mental wellness, and youth sports.

This year’s auction features two exclusive game experiences as well as a collection of bags curated by Devils players. Each item reflects the personality and interests of the player who created it, paired with signed memorabilia and Devils Youth Foundation merchandise.

Exclusive Game Experiences

Two premium game packages anchor this year’s auction. Fans can bid on an experience that includes four Lower Bowl tickets with access to the M Lounge, along with a postgame meet and greet with either Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. These experiences will take place during a mutually agreed upon game in the 2026 to 27 season and offer fans an opportunity to connect directly with two of the team’s leaders.

8045211-large

Player-Curated Bags

The player bags continue to be a highlight of Devils Youth Foundation Day. Each player selected items based on their interests and added signed pieces and Devils gear.

Nico Hischier Bag

A pizza-themed collection that reflects Nico’s love of cooking. The bag includes specialty pizza tools, a cookbook, signed memorabilia, and Devils Youth Foundation items.

Jack Hughes Bag

Jack’s bag centers around his interest in reading and downtime. It features comfort items, books, signed pieces, and Devils accessories.

Luke Hughes Bag

Luke curated a gaming-inspired package that includes entertainment items, signed memorabilia, and Devils Youth Foundation gear.

Dougie Hamilton Bag

Dougie’s bag brings together creative and lifestyle items along with signed pieces and branded merchandise.

Timo Meier Bag

Timo selected items that reflect his personal style, including a signature accessory, Devils gear, and signed memorabilia.

Jesper Bratt Bag

Jesper’s bag includes curated lifestyle items with a Swedish touch, a custom journal, signed pieces, and Devils Youth Foundation merchandise.

Jacob Markstrom Bag

Jacob assembled a collection that blends tech, food, and fitness items along with signed memorabilia and Devils accessories.

Supporting Youth Across New Jersey

Funds raised through the auction allow the Devils Youth Foundation to continue supporting thousands of young people across the state. The Foundation works with nonprofit partners in Newark and throughout New Jersey to deliver academic support, expand access to sports, provide healthy meals, and create safe spaces for kids and teens.

Fans can browse all auction items and place bids now through December 13.

