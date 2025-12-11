Devils Youth Foundation Day Auction Is Live | BLOG

The Devils Youth Foundation Day auction is officially open, giving fans the chance to support youth programs across New Jersey while bidding on unique experiences and player-curated items. The auction runs through December 13, and all proceeds benefit the Foundation’s work in education, food access, mental wellness, and youth sports.

This year’s auction features two exclusive game experiences as well as a collection of bags curated by Devils players. Each item reflects the personality and interests of the player who created it, paired with signed memorabilia and Devils Youth Foundation merchandise.

Exclusive Game Experiences

Two premium game packages anchor this year’s auction. Fans can bid on an experience that includes four Lower Bowl tickets with access to the M Lounge, along with a postgame meet and greet with either Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier. These experiences will take place during a mutually agreed upon game in the 2026 to 27 season and offer fans an opportunity to connect directly with two of the team’s leaders.