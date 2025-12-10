Shero to Receive Lester Patrick Award | FEATURE

In the press box in Philadelphia hangs a picture.

It features the Stanley Cup prominently displayed on a table. Standing below in front of the Cup is a young, long-haired boy gazing up in admiration.

That boy’s name is Ray Shero. The Cup he is admiring was won by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1974-75 by his father and head coach Fred Shero.

Fred had a storied NHL career with over 30 years in the League as a player (1947-58) and coach (1958-80). That young boy would follow in his father’s footsteps. Ray also would work in the NHL for over 30 years in an executive capacity, winning his own Stanley Cup in 2009.

Fred Shero was honored with the Lester Patrick Trophy in 1980 for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. And as of tonight, Ray will once again join his father. Ray Shero will posthumously receive the 2025 Lester Patrick Trophy.

Shero will be honored along with the 2025 Class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, which includes former Devils Zach Parise and Scott Gomez, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey and photographer Bruce Bennett.

“We all miss him. He’s such a worthy recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy,” Wild GM Bill Guerin told NHL.com. “His infectious personality helped spread the popularity of the game. It’s just too bad that he won’t be there to enjoy it.”