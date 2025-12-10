Shero to Receive Lester Patrick Award | FEATURE

Ray Shero graphic
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

In the press box in Philadelphia hangs a picture.

It features the Stanley Cup prominently displayed on a table. Standing below in front of the Cup is a young, long-haired boy gazing up in admiration.

That boy’s name is Ray Shero. The Cup he is admiring was won by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1974-75 by his father and head coach Fred Shero.

Fred had a storied NHL career with over 30 years in the League as a player (1947-58) and coach (1958-80). That young boy would follow in his father’s footsteps. Ray also would work in the NHL for over 30 years in an executive capacity, winning his own Stanley Cup in 2009.

Fred Shero was honored with the Lester Patrick Trophy in 1980 for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. And as of tonight, Ray will once again join his father. Ray Shero will posthumously receive the 2025 Lester Patrick Trophy.

Shero will be honored along with the 2025 Class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, which includes former Devils Zach Parise and Scott Gomez, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey and photographer Bruce Bennett.

“We all miss him. He’s such a worthy recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy,” Wild GM Bill Guerin told NHL.com. “His infectious personality helped spread the popularity of the game. It’s just too bad that he won’t be there to enjoy it.”

ray shero

Shero, a native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, spent 13 seasons as a general manager in the NHL, including his last five with the Devils (2015-20). He won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh, where he served from 2006-14. He also was assistant general manager in Ottawa, Nashville and Minnesota.

Shero had been instrumental in the U.S. Hockey programs. He founded the U.S. Men’s National Advisory group in 2007. He served as associate GM of the 2014 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team and helped pick 13 U.S. teams competing in the IIHF World Championship.

“Not only was Ray a great colleague and friend who helped us build what we did in Nashville but he was key for many of those national teams,” said former Predators GM David Poile. “Ray was an astute hockey man with lots of great ideas. He’s a great choice for the Patrick.”

Shero enjoyed a four-year collegiate hockey career at St. Lawrence University before becoming a player agent. He joined the Senators as assistant GM in 1993. He joined the Predators in 1998 before taking the reigns as GM of the Penguins in 2006.

Shero’s Penguins clinched the playoffs during all eight years of his tenure, which included two trips to the Stanley Cup Final and one title. He was named NHL General Manager of the Year (Jim Gregory Award) in 2013.

“It’s definitely well deserved,” Sidney Crosby said. “He had an amazing career and had a huge impact on our team here, when it comes to the culture and just instilling that winning atmosphere and environment. He was a big part of that with just how we structured everything and all the people he brought in.”

ray shero devils

Shero oversaw the rebuilding of the Devils, arriving in 2015. He was instrumental in bringing in key foundational pieces in Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes to the organization, setting up the organization for future success.

In 2021, Shero joined the Wild as a senior advisor to the GM, a position he held until his sudden passing.

“It all happened so fast,” Guerin said. “Which is why the ceremony will be so special. People telling Ray stories and laughing at the memories. Lots of laughter, lots of tales.

“Which is the way Ray would want it.”

GettyImages-475627676
GettyImages-1503630605
GettyImages-479016814
GettyImages-1157616584
GettyImages-1157592054
GettyImages-1127424511
GettyImages-675087962
GettyImages-1151356386
GettyImages-800572740
GettyImages-805716520
GettyImages-1157463306
GettyImages-617662520
GettyImages-800234364
041116presser012
GettyImages-804361370
raysuite
102816contract3
102816contract4
041116presser015
041116presser014
/

Remembering Ray Shero

Photos of former Devils General Manager Ray Shero.

Related

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

More News

Onward and Upwards | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Gomez, Parise Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

Devils to Host Devils Youth Foundation Day | RELEASE

Devils Depth Does the Trick | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Senators 3

Jack Update, More from Monday's Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hughes, RWJBarnabas Health Team Up | RELEASE

Winless Streak Stetches to 5 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 4, Devils 1

Devils Skid Reaches 4 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Golden Knights 3, Devils 0

Crookshank Recalled from Utica | BLOG

QUICK RECAP: Stars 3, Devils 0

1000 Games, One Remarkable Man

Devils Visit Hospitals Throughout New Jersey | FEATURE

Devils Drop 2nd Straight at Home | GAME STORY

Brenden Di(1K)on | FEATURE

QUICK RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Devils 3