LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Ducks 1

ANA vs NJD Blog

The Devils host the Anaheim Ducks today at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG (and NHL Network outside the Devils region) or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

ANA 1, NJD 0: Troy Terry gets a semi-breakaway and his shot gets by Jake Allen.

ANA 1, NJD 1: Juho Lammikko sets up Stefan Noesen from behind the goal line to tie the game.

Jake Allen's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-12-13 at 1.18.01 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Bratt-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Lammikko-Noesen
Parent-Glendening-Crookshank

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-White

Allen
Markstrom

DUCKS LINEUP

Kreider-Carlsson-Terry
Granlund-McTavish-Sennecke
Gauthier-Strome-Vatrano
Johnston-Poehling-Killorn

LaCombe-Trouba
Helleson-Gudas
Zellweger-Moore

Dostal
Husso

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Gritsyuk will miss the next two games for the Devils, who host the Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

