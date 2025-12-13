LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Ducks 1

The Devils host the Anaheim Ducks today at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG (and NHL Network outside the Devils region) or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
ANA 1, NJD 0: Troy Terry gets a semi-breakaway and his shot gets by Jake Allen.
ANA 1, NJD 1: Juho Lammikko sets up Stefan Noesen from behind the goal line to tie the game.
Bratt-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Lammikko-Noesen
Parent-Glendening-Crookshank
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-White
Allen
Markstrom
Kreider-Carlsson-Terry
Granlund-McTavish-Sennecke
Gauthier-Strome-Vatrano
Johnston-Poehling-Killorn
LaCombe-Trouba
Helleson-Gudas
Zellweger-Moore
Dostal
Husso