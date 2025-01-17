2025 Next Gen Hub | BLOG

The Devils are hosting their Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health with afternoon games against Philadelphia (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.) and Ottawa (Sunday, 1 p.m.).
The Devils will celebrate the next generation of our fans and youth hockey in New Jersey. The team will recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award winner and Little Devils members will be taking over different game day roles. The first 9,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive an Ondrej Palat toy block set courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.
More details on the weekends events can be found here.
Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday!
Below is a collection of Next Gen content the Devils staff have compiled.