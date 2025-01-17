2025 Next Gen Hub | BLOG

The Devils are hosting their Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health with afternoon games against Philadelphia (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.) and Ottawa (Sunday, 1 p.m.).

The Devils will celebrate the next generation of our fans and youth hockey in New Jersey. The team will recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award winner and Little Devils members will be taking over different game day roles. The first 9,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive an Ondrej Palat toy block set courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.

More details on the weekends events can be found here.

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday!

Below is a collection of Next Gen content the Devils staff have compiled.

VIDEOS

Next Gen kid reporter Nathan interviewed the Devils on their way to practice

Palat builds a toy block giveaway for Saturday's game of himself for Next Gen Weekend

Devils players discuss their hockey origin stories and inspiring the next generation

STORIES

NextGenFeature

Hockey's Future Stars

As the Devils highlighted several youth hockey players in New Jersey with player profiles.

Age: 7
Hometown: Cranford, NJ
Youth Hockey Organization: Jersey Girls Hockey Club + Cranford Hockey Club
Position: All of them but I really like right wing
Started Playing Hockey: 6 years old, 2023

Why did you start playing hockey? I started playing hockey because I saw a Devils game and decided I wanted to play and skate super-fast like the players

Who is your favorite hockey team and why? NJ Devils because we’re from Jersey and they started the Jersey Girls hockey club!

Who is your favorite hockey player and why? Grant Marshall because he’s the first hockey player that I ever met and a great coach

If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Defying Gravity

Favorite movie/tv show? Wicked / Bluey

Favorite subject in school? Math and Gym

Favorite pregame meal? Chicken nuggets and French fries

What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian and a famous ice hockey player

Favorite things to do outside of hockey? Play with my friends and movie nights with my family

Favorite part about being from New Jersey? The jersey shore!

Read more about these players and help grow the next generation of Devils fans by attending this weekend's games.

NextGenFeature

Growing the Next Generation

For Ashley Zaccardo, her love of Devils hockey started when she was young attending games with her dad.

“I’m pretty sure I was 5, it was definitely at the Meadowlands,” Zaccardo recounted. “We come from a really big sports family but they’re mostly Rangers fans so sharing the Devils with my father has always been special.”

Although time has passed since they first started going to games together, Zaccardo and her dad have continued the tradition years later.

“Once I was able to split seasons with him, we got tickets,” Zaccardo explained. “Now I get to wear the same jersey he wore when I was a baby. He’s truly my hero and Devils hockey is so important to me, because it gives us quality time together as adults.”

Zaccardo’s story is like many Devils fans whose love for New Jersey involved going to games with family.

Read more stories from fans on how they came to love the Devils.

