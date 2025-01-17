2025 Next Gen Hub | BLOG

Hockey's Future Stars

As the Devils highlighted several youth hockey players in New Jersey with player profiles.

Age: 7

Hometown: Cranford, NJ

Youth Hockey Organization: Jersey Girls Hockey Club + Cranford Hockey Club

Position: All of them but I really like right wing

Started Playing Hockey: 6 years old, 2023

Why did you start playing hockey? I started playing hockey because I saw a Devils game and decided I wanted to play and skate super-fast like the players

Who is your favorite hockey team and why? NJ Devils because we’re from Jersey and they started the Jersey Girls hockey club!

Who is your favorite hockey player and why? Grant Marshall because he’s the first hockey player that I ever met and a great coach

If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Defying Gravity

Favorite movie/tv show? Wicked / Bluey

Favorite subject in school? Math and Gym

Favorite pregame meal? Chicken nuggets and French fries

What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian and a famous ice hockey player

Favorite things to do outside of hockey? Play with my friends and movie nights with my family

Favorite part about being from New Jersey? The jersey shore!

