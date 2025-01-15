Devils to Host Next Generation Weekend | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health on January 18-19, 2025, when they face off against the Philadelphia Flyers for a 12:30 PM contest on Saturday and at 1:00 PM on Sunday against the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center. The Devils will celebrate the next generation of our fans and youth hockey in New Jersey. The team will recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award winner and Little Devils members will be taking over different game day roles. The first 9,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive an Ondrej Palat toy block set courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.

Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health will kick off Saturday with an exclusive pre-game brunch with Devils mascot, NJ, along with face painters, games and themed coloring sheets. Fans can click here to purchase a ticket to the game and brunch. Little Devils members will also draw the Devils players to be used as the in-arena headshots on both days. Select Learn to Play youth hockey participants will have the opportunity to walk alongside Devils players upon arrival on Saturday, with Little Devils members joining the players on Sunday. The weekend will also provide the unique experience for select children to partake in both pre-game ceremonies including the National Anthem, Junior Captain and Junior Officials of the Game.

Next Generation Weekend will include a multitude of “Work-Like-A-Devil” experiences, where select Little Devils members will participate in game-day roles and moments including: hit the goal horn as the Devils take the ice during warmups, join in-arena host Jenna Lemoncelli, announce the starting lineup with Devils PA announcer Adam Hamway, hang with mascot NJ Devil, join the Woo Crew, join organist Pete Cannarozzi and more.

The Devils will present Ryan Carter with the Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award for his dedication to youth hockey in New Jersey. Ryan has been part of the New Jersey youth hockey community for over 30 years serving as both player and coach and currently serves as USA Hockey’s Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association Coach-in-Chief and St. Joseph Metuchen High School’s Dean of Students and Head Ice Hockey Coach.

Additionally, 9-year-old Paola, a cancer survivor and patient at Children’s Hospital of New Jersey’s Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, part of the Children’s Health Network at RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, will be recognized as part of the “Rock Star” program, a meaningful initiative where the Devils and RWJBarnabas Health honor a pediatric patient battling health challenges. Paola touched the hearts of Luke Hughes, Jack Hughes and Brendon Dillon, as they joined her family and care team on December 5th to witness an emotional day as Paola rang the bell, celebrating the end of her cancer treatment - after four years of battling the disease. Dougie’s Buddies community program with RWJBarnabas Health will also welcome Learn to Play participant Jimmy Hile and his family

Funds raised through Saturday’s 50/50 will benefit LifeCamp, while funds raised through Sunday’s 50/50 will benefit Braven. The weekend festivities will conclude with the opportunity for Little Devils and Learn to Play participants to skate on the Devils main ice after the game. Fans can click here to purchase a ticket to the game and postgame skate.