Hockey's Future Stars | FEATURE

As the Devils celebrate Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health this weekend, we're highlighting several youth hockey players in New Jersey with player profiles.

Read more about these players and help grow the next generation of Devils fans by attending this weekend's games. Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday!

Maeve

Maeve NextGen

Age: 7
Hometown: Cranford, NJ
Youth Hockey Organization: Jersey Girls Hockey Club + Cranford Hockey Club
Position: All of them but I really like right wing
Started Playing Hockey: 6 years old, 2023

Why did you start playing hockey? I started playing hockey because I saw a Devils game and decided I wanted to play and skate super-fast like the players

Who is your favorite hockey team and why? NJ Devils because we’re from Jersey and they started the Jersey Girls hockey club!

Who is your favorite hockey player and why? Grant Marshall because he’s the first hockey player that I ever met and a great coach

If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Defying Gravity

Favorite movie/tv show? Wicked / Bluey

Favorite subject in school? Math and Gym

Favorite pregame meal? Chicken nuggets and French fries

What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian and a famous ice hockey player

Favorite things to do outside of hockey? Play with my friends and movie nights with my family

Favorite part about being from New Jersey? The jersey shore!

Jaxson

Jaxson NextGen

Age: 8
Hometown: Hawthorne, NJ
Youth Hockey Organization: Devils Learn to Play at American Dream Mall
Position: Goalie
Started Playing Hockey: 7 years old, 2024

Why did you start playing hockey? Came to a devils game in 2022 with my family and I thought it was AWESOME ! I wanted to be one of them ! I asked my parents to put me in skating lessons.

Who is your favorite hockey team and why? The Devils

Who is your favorite hockey player and why? Martin Brodeur - he was one of the best goalies ever!

If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Sunflower by Post Malone

Favorite movie/tv show? Ghostbusters Frozen Empire

Favorite subject in school? Science

Favorite pregame meal? Steak, pasta, and broccoli

What do you want to be when you grow up? I’d love to be one of the lucky ones and say NHL player, but I’d also like to be a Formula 1 driver.

Favorite things to do outside of hockey? I like to read and game on my VR.

Favorite part about being from New Jersey? I like going down the shore in the summer, love living so close to Prudential Center and PIZZA !!!

Miles

Miles NextGen

Age: 8
Hometown: Bayonne, NJ
Youth Hockey Organization: Devils Learn to Play and Bayonne Hockey Club
Position: Defense
Started Playing Hockey: 7 years old

Why did you start playing hockey? Because it's cool and I like to skate.

Who is your favorite hockey team and why? Bayonne Badgers, because it's my team!

Who is your favorite hockey player and why? Jack Hughes because he is a leader and comes through when the team needs him.

If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Who Let the Dogs Out

Favorite movie/tv show? Mighty Ducks

Favorite subject in school? Math

Favorite pregame meal? Bacon, Egg, & Cheese (true Jersey boy)

What do you want to be when you grow up? A writer

Favorite things to do outside of hockey? Play guitar, annoy my sister, and cook with my Dad

Favorite part about being from New Jersey? The people

Magnolia

Magnolia LTP

Age: 7
Hometown: Jersey City, NJ
Youth Hockey Organization: Devils Learn to Play & Jersey City Capitals
Position: Flexible!
Started Playing Hockey: 7 years old, 2024

Why did you start playing hockey? I took a Devils Learn to Play class and it was fun

Who is your favorite hockey team and why? New Jersey Devils because they are so good

Who is your favorite hockey player and why? I love them all!

If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Girl on Fire

Favorite movie/tv show? Hot Wheels

Favorite subject in school? Science

Favorite pregame meal? Pancakes with syrup

What do you want to be when you grow up? Artist

Favorite things to do outside of hockey? Gymnastics

Favorite part about being from New Jersey? I love to be on the Hudson River

Krzysztof

Krzysztof

Age: 4 and a half
Hometown: Toms River
Youth Hockey Organization: Toms River Blackhawks
Started Playing Hockey: This year

Why did you start playing hockey? Because I wanted to learn and skate with my family.

Who is your favorite hockey team and why? The Devils because Daddy is the Zamboni driver

Who is your favorite hockey player and why? Jack Hughes because he scores a lot of goals

If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Bang on a Drum All Day by Todd Rundgren

Favorite movie/tv show? Netflix’s ‘Puff’

Favorite subject in school? Reading

Favorite pregame meal? Bacon and eggs

What do you want to be when you grow up? Scuba Diver

Favorite things to do outside of hockey? Legos and Lawn Care

Favorite part about being from New Jersey? The beach

