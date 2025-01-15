Hockey's Future Stars | FEATURE

Age: 8
Hometown: Hawthorne, NJ
Youth Hockey Organization: Devils Learn to Play at American Dream Mall
Position: Goalie
Started Playing Hockey: 7 years old, 2024
Why did you start playing hockey? Came to a devils game in 2022 with my family and I thought it was AWESOME ! I wanted to be one of them ! I asked my parents to put me in skating lessons.
Who is your favorite hockey team and why? The Devils
Who is your favorite hockey player and why? Martin Brodeur - he was one of the best goalies ever!
If you could choose a goal song when you score what would it be? Sunflower by Post Malone
Favorite movie/tv show? Ghostbusters Frozen Empire
Favorite subject in school? Science
Favorite pregame meal? Steak, pasta, and broccoli
What do you want to be when you grow up? I’d love to be one of the lucky ones and say NHL player, but I’d also like to be a Formula 1 driver.
Favorite things to do outside of hockey? I like to read and game on my VR.
Favorite part about being from New Jersey? I like going down the shore in the summer, love living so close to Prudential Center and PIZZA !!!