Growing the Next Generation | FEATURE

Whether it's bonding with family members, or rooting for a certain player, there's plenty of stories on how Devils fans started supporting this team

By Catherine Bogart
For Ashley Zaccardo, her love of Devils hockey started when she was young attending games with her dad.

“I’m pretty sure I was 5, it was definitely at the Meadowlands,” Zaccardo recounted. “We come from a really big sports family but they’re mostly Rangers fans so sharing the Devils with my father has always been special.”

Although time has passed since they first started going to games together, Zaccardo and her dad have continued the tradition years later.

“Once I was able to split seasons with him, we got tickets,” Zaccardo explained. “Now I get to wear the same jersey he wore when I was a baby. He’s truly my hero and Devils hockey is so important to me, because it gives us quality time together as adults.”

Zaccardo’s story is like many Devils fans whose love for New Jersey involved going to games with family.

Christabel Fernandes older brother got her hooked on Devils hockey years ago.

“My brother, he’s a really big Devils fan,” Fernandes shared. “That’s the way we used to bond. The first game I ever came to was a playoff game. I fell in love with it, I had so much fun.”

Now Fernandes is a part of growing the next generation of fans by bringing a younger family member to Prudential Center to cheer on the Devils.

“I have a 4-year-old nephew that loves coming to Devils games so I like to see (the younger fans),” Fernandes said. “His first game was last month and he loved it, he really loved it. He met NJ, he had a great game.”

Some Devils fans started rooting for New Jersey’s team because of Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur.

“I’m from Long Island so I caused a little chaos in the family for this,” Joseph Iovine explained. “I played goalie as a kid and (loved) Martin Brodeur.

“Brodeur changed the style of goaltending. They were always so fun to watch,” Iovine continued. “Doc Emrick, who’s the best, with Chico, that was it.”

Now Iovine brings his three kids to games and his son even has started playing hockey.

“We didn’t get to go to many games (growing up),” Iovine shared. “I tell (my kids), I’m so grateful that we get to come to games and I love being part of this atmosphere.”

The atmosphere is something that continues to draw in crowds and convert observers to fans. It’s also a way to keep family traditions going.

“Growing up around here when they used to play back in the Meadowlands we used to go to games,” Kevin Deblasio explained. “It’s just keeping the tradition going.”

Now Deblasio has introduced his kids to Devils hockey live in person for the first time.

“It’s fun, it’s their first game,” Deblasio said. “It’s been great, they love it. They’re very into it. It’s very different seeing it in person and on TV, a completely different experience. You get the fans and the excitement, so they love it.”

Whether it’s someone’s first game or hundredth, this fan base has become one giant family cheering on the Devils.

“It’s truly just the love of the Devils,” Zaccardo explained. “The atmosphere is unbeatable, and as a kid it’s one of the coolest things to experience and something you don’t forget. Everyone treats you like family and is so welcoming.”

As the Devils celebrate Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health this weekend, it's an opportunity to grow the fan base. Bring your family members and start their love for the Devils at one of the matinee games this weekend. Tickets are still available.

