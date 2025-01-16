Growing the Next Generation | FEATURE

For Ashley Zaccardo, her love of Devils hockey started when she was young attending games with her dad.

“I’m pretty sure I was 5, it was definitely at the Meadowlands,” Zaccardo recounted. “We come from a really big sports family but they’re mostly Rangers fans so sharing the Devils with my father has always been special.”

Although time has passed since they first started going to games together, Zaccardo and her dad have continued the tradition years later.

“Once I was able to split seasons with him, we got tickets,” Zaccardo explained. “Now I get to wear the same jersey he wore when I was a baby. He’s truly my hero and Devils hockey is so important to me, because it gives us quality time together as adults.”

Zaccardo’s story is like many Devils fans whose love for New Jersey involved going to games with family.