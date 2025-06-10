Dodginghorse wins O'Ree Community Hero Award in Canada

NEW YORK -- Brent Dodginghorse (Calgary, AB) is the winner of the annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture, or society.

Dodginghorse is the co-founder of the DH Ranch which has an educational program to promote greater respect, understanding, and appreciation for fellow hockey players regardless of race, ethnicity, or ability. The program has been taken by nearly 4,000 people since 2019. Tsuut’ina, which has two traditional meanings: ‘the beaver people’ and also ‘many people,’ uses the spirit of the horse to teach students about Indigenous culture and history, encouraging greater harmony among teammates, classmates, friends and neighbors. Click here to watch a feature on Dodginghorse.

Other Canadian finalists for this year’s award were Arjun Atwal (Edmonton, AB), founder of AZ1 Hockey, an elite hockey development program for athletes looking for mentorship, skills development, and year-round hockey camps, and Mackenzie Janes (Ottawa, ON), founder and president of Next Shift Hockey, an organization that provides free equipment to anyone in need.

“Dodginghorse draws from his own experiences to teach others about compassion and understanding. It takes a strong spirit to share personal stories with strangers, but he does it to help make his community stronger,” said Willie O’Ree. “The domino effect of his work is commendable. Congratulations Brent Dodginghorse.”

“Brent has significantly shaped the landscape of hockey for those around him, fostering lasting positive change,” said Christine Smith, Director of Marketing at Hyundai Canada. “His unwavering dedication, resilience, and visionary approach have enriched his community, providing young players a more inclusive and supportive environment. Congratulations to Brent and the other finalists.”

Dodginghorse will receive a $25,000 prize in the form of a donation, to be donated to a charity of his choice. Finalists Atwal and Janes will each receive a $5,000 prize, each of which will be donated to a charity or charities of their choice. Fans submitted candidates at NHL.com/OReeAward. The winner was determined by a committee consisting of Willie O’Ree, NHL executives, representatives from Hyundai, and a public fan vote.

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award is named after former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, who on Jan. 18, 1958 became the first Black player to compete in the League when he stepped onto the ice for the Boston Bruins. For more than two decades O’Ree has been a force for inclusion, using hockey as a platform to build character, teach life skills, and share the values of the game – perseverance, teamwork, and dedication. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and he is a Member of the Order of Canada, given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

