Coyotes Fall to Jets in Final Game of Road Trip

Arizona returns home to face Los Angeles at Mullett Arena on Monday

By Patrick Brown
Matias Maccelli and Matt Dumba scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday. The game marked the final game of Arizona’s five game road trip, in which it finished 2-2-1.

Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets, who won their third straight game. Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves to earn his second win of the season.

Maccelli opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period, firing a pass from J.J. Moser past Brossoit to put the Coyotes up 1-0. The goal was his third of the season, and came on a day where he was questionable to play prior to the game after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

"I'm happy about our effort, really happy about our mindset defensively, our mindset away from the puck, that was really good," head coach André Tourigny said. "The only part of the game I did not like was the way we played in the offensive zone when we had possession of the puck."

Scheifele tied it up at 17:04 of the period, firing a backhander past Vejmelka to even the score at one, and Namestnikov gave the Jets the lead just 58 seconds later after he banked a shot from behind the net off Crouse and into the goal.

Dumba tied it up with his second of the season at 6:08 of the second period, redirecting a pass from Travis Boyd past Brossoit, but Connor restored Winnipeg’s lead with a wrister from the right circle over Vejmelka’s glove.

"I don't think we had a moment in the game where we were not urgent, and not working," Tourigny said. "It's a good team on the other side that's really structured, and they're tough to play against."

Morrissey padded the Jets' lead at 4:15 of the third, finishing a 2-on-1 break with Scheifele, before Appleton rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal.

The Coyotes now return home having essentially played .500 hockey on this road trip, capturing five of a possible 10 points. Their overall record away from home of 4-5-2 is already over half of their road-win total from last season (7), and Arizona will now play seven of its next eight games at home.

"Every single night we have a chance to win,"  Boyd said. "It's just a matter of how often and how consistent can we play our game, for as much of a 60-minute game as we can."

The Coyotes face the Los Angeles Kings at Mullett Arena on Monday in the first of two straight home games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be broadcast on the below networks:

