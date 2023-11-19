Coyotes Fall to Jets in Final Game of Road Trip

STATS

Matias Maccelli and Matt Dumba scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday. The game marked the final game of Arizona’s five game road trip, in which it finished 2-2-1.

Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets, who won their third straight game. Laurent Brossoit made 16 saves to earn his second win of the season.

Maccelli opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period, firing a pass from J.J. Moser past Brossoit to put the Coyotes up 1-0. The goal was his third of the season, and came on a day where he was questionable to play prior to the game after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

"I'm happy about our effort, really happy about our mindset defensively, our mindset away from the puck, that was really good," head coach André Tourigny said. "The only part of the game I did not like was the way we played in the offensive zone when we had possession of the puck."