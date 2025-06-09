Oilers at Panthers, Stanley Cup Final Game 3 preview

Nugent-Hopkins game-time decision for Edmonton; Florida looks to seize momentum at home

SUNRISE, Fla. -- It took almost eight and a half periods to decide the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

No one would be surprised if 60 minutes again isn't enough for a winner to emerge in Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

"It's one of those heavyweight tilts," Oilers forward Adam Henrique said. "You land a punch, you take a punch. It's back and forth. It's all of that in one. I'm sure everybody is excited watching, and it's a lot of fun being out there playing too."

The Oilers won 4-3 in Game 1 on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal with 31 seconds left in overtime Wednesday. The Panthers took Game 2, 5-4, on Brad Marchand's goal 8:05 into double overtime Friday. Both games were at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

"Everything is contested all over the ice, so you're having more events and it's more intense, but what a wonderful thing to be able to say that in the Final instead of the first round," Florida coach Paul Maurice said of the series so far. "These men are going that hard. It's awesome."

Edmonton forced overtime by coming back from down a goal in the third period of both games, including Corey Perry's game-tying goal with 18 seconds left in the third period in Game 2. But like the Panthers had to do going into Game 2, the Oilers must overcome a tough loss going into Game 3.

They've done that well so far in the playoffs.

Edmonton shut out the Vegas Golden Knights in Games 4 and 5 to close their second-round series after losing Game 3 on Reilly Smith's last-second goal. The Oilers then won four straight games against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final after giving up five goals in the third period of Game 1 to lose 6-3.

"The true test comes when the puck drops and we play," Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "We've had some emotional games and some emotional losses over the course of this playoff run so far. It's us taking those lessons, moving on, playing the next game. I think we've done a good job of it so far."

Home-ice advantage has flipped now to Florida, but the Panthers have to make it matter. So far, they've been a better road team in the playoffs.

They're 4-3 in seven home games and 9-3 in 12 road games. They're even at 18 goals for and 18 against in their seven home games, compared to a plus-27 goal differential on the road (56-29). Their power play at home is 3.6 percent (1-for-28) and 41.2 percent (14-for-34) on the road.

That last one Maurice could not explain.

"We're down to there's no more than five games left, so [power play] may be the deciding factor in any one of them. It's a critical piece," he said. "I think the number is something like 3.9 percent at home and 40 [percent] on the road. I would suggest, though, that we're not either, that no team is. We've never run a 40-percent power play, home or road, and we don't run a 4-percent power play, home or road. I've absolutely no idea why those numbers are so skewed, at all. We've talked about it, and then once we got to the point where we couldn't figure it out, we just left it alone. That's some high-end coaching there for you people. 'I don't know,' is the answer."

The Panthers will have to find an answer for the Oilers' road success. They've won six of their past seven road games since losing their first two playoff games on the road at the Los Angeles Kings, outscoring their opponents 25-16, averaging 31.3 shots on goal per game and 23.6 shots on goal against during that span.

"We've been used to starting on the road, so it was almost different starting at home in the Final," Henrique said. "But we're confident in our group no matter where we are and confident in our game that it travels wherever it needs to go."

The Oilers are 9-1 in the playoffs from Game 3 on in a series. The Panthers are 8-3.

When a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 holds an all-time series record of 23-7 (.767). Teams that win Game 3 of any best-of-7 series that is 1-1 after two games have gone on to win the series 66.3 percent of the time (244-124).

Here is a breakdown of Game 3:

Oilers: Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury. He will participate in warmups and a decision will be made after that. Nugent-Hopkins was on the ice for the Oilers' optional morning skate. Jeff Skinner would replace Nugent-Hopkins if he can't play. Nugent-Hopkins touches all aspects of the Oilers game. He regularly plays on the top line with McDavid and Perry, is on the top power-play unit and kills penalties. He averaged 24:43 of ice time in the first two games of the Final, third among Edmonton forwards. When the Oilers load up by putting McDavid and Draisaitl together, it's Nugent-Hopkins who shifts to center the second line between Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen. If he can't play, Edmonton's versatility will take a hit.

Dan Rosen, Derek Van Diest and Tracey Myers preview Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

Panthers: Forward A.J. Greer will return to the lineup after missing the first two games of the Final and three of the past four because of an undisclosed injury. Greer will replace Jesper Boqvist on the Panthers' fourth line, which also includes Tomas Nosek and Jonah Gadjovich. Greer (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) gives Florida more size and bite in its bottom-six forward group. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 playoff games. He has had a positive impact on Florida's pressure-all-over-the-ice game. One other thing with the Panthers is Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each did not have a point in Games 1 and 2. Barkov is minus-4 in the series, and Reinhart is minus-3. You'd think at some point they're going to have to contribute on the score sheet for Florida to win the Stanley Cup again.

Number to know: 40. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 42 saves in both Games 1 and 2 to become the first goalie to have back-to-back games with at least 40 saves to open a Stanley Cup Final. He can become the fourth goalie, and first since Craig Anderson in 2010, to have three straight 40-plus save games in the playoffs. But Florida would rather that not happen. Keeping the shots-against down is a key factor for the Panthers; they are 9-4 in the playoffs when allowing fewer than 30 shots in a game. Bobrovsky went 3-1 with a 1.51 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in four home games in the Cup Final last year; he faced more than 30 shots once, in Game 1, when he made 32 saves in a 3-0 win.

What to look for: Edmonton's power play could make a big difference if it gets untracked in Game 3. The Oilers are 2-for-10 on it in the series, with one of the goals being Draisaitl's overtime goal in Game 1. So, clearly their power play has made a difference already, but they couldn't connect on a 33-second 5-on-3 when they had a 3-2 lead in the second period of Game 2. They were 1-for-6 on the power play in Game 2, with Draisaitl scoring off a brilliant assist from McDavid at 12:37 of the first period to put them up 3-2. Edmonton gave up a short-handed goal to Marchand at 12:09 of the second period to put Florida ahead 4-3. Special teams obviously is going to be a factor.

What they are saying

"We know that we are very capable when we're playing at the top of our game of being a dominant team on the ice. But with that said, they're going to have their pushes and it's the way that we're able to weather those, and take the momentum, and maybe grab the momentum, a little bit earlier and swing it back in our way." -- Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse

"The pace has been really high. It's a lot of scoring chances at both ends. But that's what happens when you have so many good, skilled players on both teams. It's been a crazy pace so far." -- Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Mattias Janmark -- Viktor Arvidsson

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm -- John Klingberg

Jake Walman -- Brett Kulak

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers switched their defense pairs at practice Sunday and are expected to stick with them in Game 3, including Nurse moving up to play with Bouchard. … Greer's return is expected to be the Panthers' only lineup change after Game 2.

