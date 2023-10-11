Dermott Impresses at Camp, ‘He Was Excellent’

Travis Dermott signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes in July, hoping to earn a role with the team after playing 11 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Just days before the team’s season opener in New Jersey, Dermott hasn’t just earned that spot – he’s been one of the most talked about players at all of training camp.

The 26-year-old defenseman suffered a concussion with the Canucks during the 2022 preseason, which limited him to just 11 NHL games last year. The injury was an “emotional rollercoaster” for Dermott, who said the recovery process took both physical and mental tolls.

He’s now fully healthy, excited for the start of the 2022-23 season, and more grateful than ever for his newfound opportunity in the desert.

“Injuries are never fun to battle through, and this one has been one of the longer ones for myself,” Dermott said. “It makes you realize you’re not at the start of your career any longer. I now try to do everything I can to make sure I’m on top of my game, coming back healthy, making sure my nutrition is on point and my fitness is on point.

“I control the controllables, that’s been my mindset with something that’s such a gray area.”

Dermott traveled with the Coyotes for the 2023 NHL Global Series in Melbourne, Australia, giving him an opportunity to immediately gel with the majority of Arizona’s final NHL roster.