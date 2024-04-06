Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

Keller has reached 70 points for the second straight season, joining Shane Doan (2007-09) and Jeremy Roenick (1998-01) as the only skaters in Coyotes team history with consecutive seasons of 70+ points.

Arizona finished 2-1-0 against the defending Stanley Cup champions, and concluded its seven-game homestand 4-3-0.

“I think we know we’re supposed to be the underdog in every game, so that gives you a little chip on your shoulder,’ Brown said. “We want to play hard against those guys, because that’s a measuring stick for us in the years to come. There’s no quit in this team, and that’s the way we have to keep it going until the end of the year.”

Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Anthony Mantha, and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Golden Knights, who had their three-game winning streak stopped. Logan Thompson made 25 saves in the loss.

The Coyotes’ entered the third period trailing 4-1, but flipped the script in a hurry by scoring six unanswered over a span of nine minutes and six seconds. That mark is the fastest since Oct. 30, 1988, and turned a three-goal deficit into a three-goal win.

Every forward, and 15 of Arizona’s 18 skaters, recorded at least one point.

“It’s good for us to have that comeback, and to have everyone contribute,” head coach André Tourigny said. “All four lines contributed, and we got a big goal from a defenseman.”

Carcone reached the 20-goal plateau in his first full NHL season, and his 21st of the year was ultimately the game-winning goal. The 27-year-old now has 29 points on 21 goals and eight assists in 68 games this season after having never played more than 21 games before 2023-24.