Desert Dogs Down Under: Checking in with Jason Zucker

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- The much-anticipated trip to Melbourne is officially underway, as the Arizona Coyotes landed in Australia early Monday morning and jumped right into team activities. Stick with arizonacoyotes.com throughout the week, as forward Jason Zucker, who signed with the team as a free agent in July, keeps fans up-to-date with his experiences Down Under.

The Coyotes will play the Los Angeles Kings in two preseason games on Sept. 22 and 23 (9/23 and 9/24 in Melbourne) as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series.

Monday, Sept. 18

The Coyotes landed in Melbourne around 7 am local time, and almost immediately hit the practice rink at O’Brien Icehouse to officially open training camp. Zucker spent some of the practice alongside Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley, helping to usher in the newest wave of Arizona hockey.

Here’s what he had to say about the day:

How are you feeling following the trip?

JZ: I feel pretty good, surprisingly. I got some decent sleep on the plane, and I think it was good to get out here and get moving a little bit. I went for a little walk when we got to the hotel. Now it’s just about trying to stay awake and try to get some good sleep tonight.

There was some input from sleep scientists prior to the trip – did you adjust your sleep schedule at all before departure?

JZ: I didn’t do very well on that front. Some guys were a little better than I was, but I got some good sleep, so I was happy with it. I just tried to stay up as long as I could on the plane, and I think I got a solid, I don’t know, eight hours or so, so I was happy with it.

There’s been a lot of talk about the team being able to bond early this year, even before training camp starts. Are you feeling that already with the guys?

JZ: Yeah, I think it’s good. Being able to stay up with the guys on the plane and play cards, and just having some good talks, you get to know the guys a bit more, and I think it was great, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the trip.

How did it feel to be back on the ice?

JZ: It was great. It was good to have an organized practice and not just the practices before camp, so I thought it was good. It was a good first day. It was just getting guys moving. We tried to get something good out of it, too. Not just go through the motions, we tried to get a good skate out of it. This is training camp, and we need to make sure we get better, and get ready for the season.

You were on the ice with a couple of the younger players, Guenther and Cooley, how did it feel to be out there with them and be that veteran presence?

JZ: It was great. They are two extremely talented players. They’re going to be big parts of our team, both now and moving forward. For me, I’m just hoping I can help them through anything they need, but also, they’re great players so they’re going to help my game. Any time you play with some of the great, talented players, it’s going to be good.