Preview: Coyotes face Golden Knights in Vegas on Saturday

Nov. 25, 2023 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95

• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61

• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6

• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11

• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13

• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61

• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: ESPN 620

• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

Fresh off a three-game homestand, the Arizona Coyotes make a quick trip to Vegas to face the Golden Knights before opening another five-game homestand beginning on Tuesday.

Arizona finished 1-2-0 against the Golden Knights last season, and the two will face each other twice more following Saturday’s game: Feb. 8 and April 5, both at Mullett Arena.

“We’ve got something to prove,” forward Lawson Crouse said. “I think we owe it to ourselves, we owe it to our fans. No one has liked the last three games we have played, we’re hungry to prove everyone wrong, and this is a good challenge for our group to go into Vegas, face a really good hockey team, and see what we’re made of.”

The Coyotes have dropped three straight games, most recently a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Their next five games come against the most recent Stanley Cup Champions: Vegas (2023), Tampa Bay (2020, 2021), Colorado (2022), St. Louis (2019), and Washington (2018).

Crouse has had a November for the ages, scoring all of his team-leading nine goals this month, which is tied for the league lead. If he scores three more, it will set a new Coyotes/Jets franchise record for goals in the month.